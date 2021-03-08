2020 Saturn Award nominations announced

Nominations for 2020’s 46th annual Saturn Awards were announced last week. The award period covers releases from July 15, 2019, to Nov. 15, 2020.

The Saturn Awards website is its usual mess, and no awards ceremony is planned for the time being, with the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Writers announcing: “Because of the global crisis which has affected our lives due to the corona virus, there is no plans at the moment to schedule an awards ceremony to take place in person. [sic] A virtual or video-taped event will be encouraged to utilize until further notice.”

OK, then. And the nominees are …

Movie and TV 2020 Saturn Award contenders:

Best Comic-to-Motion Picture Picture Release:

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Bloodshot

Joker

The New Mutants

The Old Guard

Best Science Fiction Film Release:

Ad Astra

Gemini Man

Lucy in the Sky

Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker

Tenet

Terminator: Dark Fate

Best Fantasy Film Release:

Bill & Ted Face the Music

Jumanji: The Next Level

The Lion King

Malificent: Mistress of Evil

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Sonic the Hedgehog

The Witches

Best Horror Film Release:

Doctor Sleep

Freaky

The Invisible Man

It Chapter Two

Midsommar

Ready or Not

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Best Action / Adventure Fllm Release:

1917

Bad Boys for Life

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

The Gentlemen

Mulan

Best Thriller Film Release:

Da Five Bloods

The Good Liar

The Irishman

Knives Out

Mank

Uncut Gems

Best Actor in a Film

Daniel Craig (Knives Out)

Delroy Lindo (Da Five Bloods)

Ewan McGregor (Doctor Sleep)

Gary Oldman (Mank)

Aaron Paul (El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

John David Washington (Tenet)

Best Actress in a Film:

Rebecca Ferguson (Doctor Sleep)

Yifei Liu (Mulan)

Elisabeth Moss (The Invisible Man)

Natalie Portman (Lucy in the Sky)

Daisy Ridley (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker)

Margot Robbie (Birds of Prey (and The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Charlize Theron (The Old Guard)

Best Supporting Actor in a Film:

Adam Driver (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker)

Chris Evans (Knives Out)

Bill Hader (It Chapter Two)

Ian McDiarmid (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker)

Robert Pattinson (Tenet)

Donnie Yen (Mulan)

Best Supporting Actress in a Film:

Zazie Beetz (Joker)

Ellen Burstyn (Lucy in the Sky)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Knives Out)

Ana De Armas (Knives Out)

Linda Hamilton (Terminator: Dark Fate)

Amanda Seyfried (Mank)

Jurnee Smollett (Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Best Performance by a Younger Actor in a Film:

Ella Jay Basco (Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Julia Butters (One Upon a Time….in Hollywood)

Kyliegh Curran (Doctor Sleep)

Roman Griffin-Davis (Jojo Rabbit)

Lexy Kolker (Freaks)

JD McCrary (The Lion King)

Best Film Director:

J.J. Abrams (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker)

Niki Caro (Mulan)

Mike Flanagan (Doctor Sleep)

Christopher Nolan (Tenet)

Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Old Guard)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time….in Hollywood)

Leigh Whannell (The Invisible Man)

Best Film Screenplay:

Mike Flanagan (Doctor Sleep)

Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Lauren Hynek, Elizabeth Martin (Mulan)

Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin-won (Parasite)

Christopher Nolan (Tenet)

Todd Phillips, Scott Silver (Joker)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time….in Holllywood)

Chris Terrio, J.J. Abrams (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker)

Best Film Editing:

Maryann Brandon, Stefan Grube (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker)

Bob Ducsay (Knives Out)

Mike Flanagan (Doctor Sleep)

Jennifer Lame (Tenet)

Fred Raskin (Once Upon a Time….in Hollywood)

Jinmo Yang (Parasite)

Best Film Production Design:

Rick Carter, Kevin Jenkins (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker)

Nathan Crowley (Tenet)

Mark Friedberg (Joker)

Barbara Ling (Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood)

Patrick Tatopoulos (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil)

Ra Vincent (Jojo Rabbit)

Best Film Composer:

Ludwig Goransson (Tenet)

Nathan Johnson (Knives Out)

Jaeil Jung (Parasite)

Thomas Newman (1917)

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross (Mank)

John Williams (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker)

Best Film Costume:

Erin Benach (Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Bina Daigeler (Mulan)

Michael Kaplan (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker)

Arianne Phillips (Once Upon a Time….in Hollywood)

Mayes C. Rubeo (Jojo Rabbit)

Albert Wolsky (Ad Astra)

Best Film Make-Up:

Bill Corso, Dennis Liddiard, Stephen Kelly, Bianca Appice (Bill & Ted Face the Music)

Robert Kurtzman, Bernadette Mazur (Doctor Sleep)

Shane Zander, Alec Gillis, Tom Woodruff Jr. (It Chapter Two)

Arjen Tuiten, David White (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil)

Norman Cabrera, Mike Hill, Mike Elizalde (Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark)

Amanda Knight, Neal Scanlan (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker)

Best Film Special / Visual Effects:

Scott R. Fisher, Allen Maris (Ad Astra)

Mark Hawker, Yael Majors, Greg Steele (Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emanciption of One Harley Quinn)

Kristy Hollidge, Nicholas Brooks (It Chapter Two)

Ken Egly, Robert Legato (The Lion King)

Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach, Dominic Tuohy (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker)

Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley, Scott Fisher, Mike Chambers (Tenet)

Neil Corbould, Eric Barba, Vinod Gundre, Sheldon Stopsack (Terminator: Dark Fate)

Best Independent Film Release:

Angel of Mine

Encounter

The Aeronauts

Color Out of Space

Freaks

Palm Springs

Possessor

Best International Film Release

JoJo Rabbit

The Nightingale

Official Secrets

Parasite

Sputnik

The Whistlers

Best Animated Film Release

Abominable

The Addams Family

Frozen II

Onward

Spies in Disguise

Trolls: World Tour

Best Superhero Adaptation Television Series:

Batwoman

The Boys

The Flash

Stargirl

Supergirl

The Umbrella Academy

Watchmen

Best Science Fiction Television Series:

Doctor Who

Lost in Space

Pandora

Raised by Wolves

Star Trek: Discovery

Star Trek: Picard

Westworld

Best Fantasy Television Series:

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

For All Mankind

Locke & Key

The Magicians

Outlander

The Twilight Zone

The Witcher

Best Action/Thriller Television Series:

Better Call Saul

Castle Rock

The Outpost

Pennyworth

Riverdale

Snowpiercer

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Best Horror Television Series:

Creepshow

Evil

Fear the Walking Dead

Lovecraft Country

Servant

The Walking Dead

What We Do in the Shadows

Best Animated Television Series:

Bojack Horseman

Family Guy

Primal

Rick and Morty

The Simpsons

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Best Film Presentation on Streaming Media:

Enola Holmes

Extraction

Shirley

The Vast of Night

Best Television Presentation (Under 10 Episodes):

Amazing Stories

The Haunting of Bly Manor

His Dark Materials

The Mandalorian

Perry Mason

Best Actor on a Television Series:

Henry Cavill (The Witcher)

Mike Colter (Evil)

Grant Gustin (The Flash)

Sam Heughan (Outlander)

Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Patrick Stewart (Star Trek: Picard)

Best Actress on a Television Series:

Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)

Melissa Benoist (Supergirl)

Sonequa Martin-Green (Star Trek: Discovery)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Candice Patton (The Flash)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

Best Supporting Actor on a Television Series:

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Tony Dalton (Better Call Saul)

Michael Emerson (Evil)

Doug Jones (Star Trek: Discovery)

Richard Rankin (Outlander)

Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead)

Luke Wilson (Stargirl)

Best Supporting Actress on a Television Series:

Natasia Demetriou (What We Do in the Shadows)

Cynthia Erivo (The Outsider)

Melissa McBride (The Walking Dead)

Colby Minifie (Fear the Walking Dead)

Danielle Panabaker (The Flash)

Sophie Skelton (Outlander)

Tessa Thompson (Westworld)

Best Performance by a Younger Actor on a Television Series:

Freya Allan (The Witcher)

Brec Bassinger (Stargirl)

Isa Briones (Star Trek: Picard)

Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space)

Madison Lintz (Bosch)

Cassady McClincy (The Walking Dead)

Erin Moriarty (The Boys)

Best Guest Starring Performance on Television:

Jon Cryer (Supergirl)

Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)

Mark Hamill (What We Do in the Shadows)

Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead)

Kate Mulgrew (Mr. Mercedes)

Billy Porter (The Twilight Zone)

Jeri Ryan (Star Trek: Picard)

Best Classic Film DVD / BD Release:

4D Man

The Day the Earth Caught Fire (Special Edition)

Dr. Cyclops (Special Edition)

Hercules in the Haunted World (Special Edition)

The Magic Sword

Robocop (Director’s Cut)

The War of the Worlds (1953)

Best Television Series DVD / BD Release:

Buck Rogers in the 25th Century Complete Collection

Creepshow: Season One

The Librarians (The Complete Series)

Mission: Impossible – The Complete Original TV Series

The Outsider: The First Season

Shazam: The Complete Live Action Series

The Simpsons: The Nineteenth Season

Best Film Collection DVD / BD Release:

Abbott and Costello: The Complete Universal Pictures Collection

The Fly Collecttion

Gamera: The Complete Collection

Godzilla: The Showa-Era Films, 1954-1975

Hitchcock: British International Pictures Collection

Laurel and Hardy: The Definitive Restoration

Three Fantastic Journeys by Karel Zeman

Best 4K Film Release:

The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection

Apocalypse Now: The Final

Flash Gordon Limited Edition

Jaws 45th Anniversary

Knives Out

Mad Max

The Shining

War of the Worlds (2005)