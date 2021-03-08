2020 Saturn Award nominations announced

Nominations for 2020’s 46th annual Saturn Awards were announced last week. The award period covers releases from July 15, 2019, to Nov. 15, 2020.
The Saturn Awards website is its usual mess, and no awards ceremony is planned for the time being, with the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Writers announcing: “Because of the global crisis which has affected our lives due to the corona virus, there is no plans at the moment to schedule an awards ceremony to take place in person. [sic] A virtual or video-taped event will be encouraged to utilize until further notice.”
OK, then. And the nominees are …
Movie and TV 2020 Saturn Award contenders:
Best Comic-to-Motion Picture Picture Release:
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Bloodshot
Joker
The New Mutants
The Old Guard
Best Science Fiction Film Release:
Ad Astra
Gemini Man
Lucy in the Sky
Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker
Tenet
Terminator: Dark Fate
Best Fantasy Film Release:
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Jumanji: The Next Level
The Lion King
Malificent: Mistress of Evil
Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood
Sonic the Hedgehog
The Witches
Best Horror Film Release:
Doctor Sleep
Freaky
The Invisible Man
It Chapter Two
Midsommar
Ready or Not
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Best Action / Adventure Fllm Release:
1917
Bad Boys for Life
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
The Gentlemen
Mulan
Best Thriller Film Release:
Da Five Bloods
The Good Liar
The Irishman
Knives Out
Mank
Uncut Gems
Best Actor in a Film
Daniel Craig (Knives Out)
Delroy Lindo (Da Five Bloods)
Ewan McGregor (Doctor Sleep)
Gary Oldman (Mank)
Aaron Paul (El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
John David Washington (Tenet)
Best Actress in a Film:
Rebecca Ferguson (Doctor Sleep)
Yifei Liu (Mulan)
Elisabeth Moss (The Invisible Man)
Natalie Portman (Lucy in the Sky)
Daisy Ridley (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker)
Margot Robbie (Birds of Prey (and The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Charlize Theron (The Old Guard)
Best Supporting Actor in a Film:
Adam Driver (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker)
Chris Evans (Knives Out)
Bill Hader (It Chapter Two)
Ian McDiarmid (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker)
Robert Pattinson (Tenet)
Donnie Yen (Mulan)
Best Supporting Actress in a Film:
Zazie Beetz (Joker)
Ellen Burstyn (Lucy in the Sky)
Jamie Lee Curtis (Knives Out)
Ana De Armas (Knives Out)
Linda Hamilton (Terminator: Dark Fate)
Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
Jurnee Smollett (Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Best Performance by a Younger Actor in a Film:
Ella Jay Basco (Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Julia Butters (One Upon a Time….in Hollywood)
Kyliegh Curran (Doctor Sleep)
Roman Griffin-Davis (Jojo Rabbit)
Lexy Kolker (Freaks)
JD McCrary (The Lion King)
Best Film Director:
J.J. Abrams (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker)
Niki Caro (Mulan)
Mike Flanagan (Doctor Sleep)
Christopher Nolan (Tenet)
Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Old Guard)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time….in Hollywood)
Leigh Whannell (The Invisible Man)
Best Film Screenplay:
Mike Flanagan (Doctor Sleep)
Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Lauren Hynek, Elizabeth Martin (Mulan)
Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin-won (Parasite)
Christopher Nolan (Tenet)
Todd Phillips, Scott Silver (Joker)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time….in Holllywood)
Chris Terrio, J.J. Abrams (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker)
Best Film Editing:
Maryann Brandon, Stefan Grube (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker)
Bob Ducsay (Knives Out)
Mike Flanagan (Doctor Sleep)
Jennifer Lame (Tenet)
Fred Raskin (Once Upon a Time….in Hollywood)
Jinmo Yang (Parasite)
Best Film Production Design:
Rick Carter, Kevin Jenkins (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker)
Nathan Crowley (Tenet)
Mark Friedberg (Joker)
Barbara Ling (Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood)
Patrick Tatopoulos (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil)
Ra Vincent (Jojo Rabbit)
Best Film Composer:
Ludwig Goransson (Tenet)
Nathan Johnson (Knives Out)
Jaeil Jung (Parasite)
Thomas Newman (1917)
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross (Mank)
John Williams (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker)
Best Film Costume:
Erin Benach (Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Bina Daigeler (Mulan)
Michael Kaplan (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker)
Arianne Phillips (Once Upon a Time….in Hollywood)
Mayes C. Rubeo (Jojo Rabbit)
Albert Wolsky (Ad Astra)
Best Film Make-Up:
Bill Corso, Dennis Liddiard, Stephen Kelly, Bianca Appice (Bill & Ted Face the Music)
Robert Kurtzman, Bernadette Mazur (Doctor Sleep)
Shane Zander, Alec Gillis, Tom Woodruff Jr. (It Chapter Two)
Arjen Tuiten, David White (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil)
Norman Cabrera, Mike Hill, Mike Elizalde (Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark)
Amanda Knight, Neal Scanlan (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker)
Best Film Special / Visual Effects:
Scott R. Fisher, Allen Maris (Ad Astra)
Mark Hawker, Yael Majors, Greg Steele (Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emanciption of One Harley Quinn)
Kristy Hollidge, Nicholas Brooks (It Chapter Two)
Ken Egly, Robert Legato (The Lion King)
Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach, Dominic Tuohy (Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker)
Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley, Scott Fisher, Mike Chambers (Tenet)
Neil Corbould, Eric Barba, Vinod Gundre, Sheldon Stopsack (Terminator: Dark Fate)
Best Independent Film Release:
Angel of Mine
Encounter
The Aeronauts
Color Out of Space
Freaks
Palm Springs
Possessor
Best International Film Release
JoJo Rabbit
The Nightingale
Official Secrets
Parasite
Sputnik
The Whistlers
Best Animated Film Release
Abominable
The Addams Family
Frozen II
Onward
Spies in Disguise
Trolls: World Tour
Best Superhero Adaptation Television Series:
Batwoman
The Boys
The Flash
Stargirl
Supergirl
The Umbrella Academy
Watchmen
Best Science Fiction Television Series:
Doctor Who
Lost in Space
Pandora
Raised by Wolves
Star Trek: Discovery
Star Trek: Picard
Westworld
Best Fantasy Television Series:
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance
For All Mankind
Locke & Key
The Magicians
Outlander
The Twilight Zone
The Witcher
Best Action/Thriller Television Series:
Better Call Saul
Castle Rock
The Outpost
Pennyworth
Riverdale
Snowpiercer
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
Best Horror Television Series:
Creepshow
Evil
Fear the Walking Dead
Lovecraft Country
Servant
The Walking Dead
What We Do in the Shadows
Best Animated Television Series:
Bojack Horseman
Family Guy
Primal
Rick and Morty
The Simpsons
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Best Film Presentation on Streaming Media:
Enola Holmes
Extraction
Shirley
The Vast of Night
Best Television Presentation (Under 10 Episodes):
Amazing Stories
The Haunting of Bly Manor
His Dark Materials
The Mandalorian
Perry Mason
Best Actor on a Television Series:
Henry Cavill (The Witcher)
Mike Colter (Evil)
Grant Gustin (The Flash)
Sam Heughan (Outlander)
Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Patrick Stewart (Star Trek: Picard)
Best Actress on a Television Series:
Caitriona Balfe (Outlander)
Melissa Benoist (Supergirl)
Sonequa Martin-Green (Star Trek: Discovery)
Thandie Newton (Westworld)
Candice Patton (The Flash)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
Best Supporting Actor on a Television Series:
Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
Tony Dalton (Better Call Saul)
Michael Emerson (Evil)
Doug Jones (Star Trek: Discovery)
Richard Rankin (Outlander)
Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead)
Luke Wilson (Stargirl)
Best Supporting Actress on a Television Series:
Natasia Demetriou (What We Do in the Shadows)
Cynthia Erivo (The Outsider)
Melissa McBride (The Walking Dead)
Colby Minifie (Fear the Walking Dead)
Danielle Panabaker (The Flash)
Sophie Skelton (Outlander)
Tessa Thompson (Westworld)
Best Performance by a Younger Actor on a Television Series:
Freya Allan (The Witcher)
Brec Bassinger (Stargirl)
Isa Briones (Star Trek: Picard)
Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space)
Madison Lintz (Bosch)
Cassady McClincy (The Walking Dead)
Erin Moriarty (The Boys)
Best Guest Starring Performance on Television:
- Jon Cryer (Supergirl)
- Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian)
- Mark Hamill (What We Do in the Shadows)
- Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead)
- Kate Mulgrew (Mr. Mercedes)
- Billy Porter (The Twilight Zone)
- Jeri Ryan (Star Trek: Picard)
Best Classic Film DVD / BD Release:
- 4D Man
- The Day the Earth Caught Fire (Special Edition)
- Dr. Cyclops (Special Edition)
- Hercules in the Haunted World (Special Edition)
- The Magic Sword
- Robocop (Director’s Cut)
- The War of the Worlds (1953)
Best Television Series DVD / BD Release:
- Buck Rogers in the 25th Century Complete Collection
- Creepshow: Season One
- The Librarians (The Complete Series)
- Mission: Impossible – The Complete Original TV Series
- The Outsider: The First Season
- Shazam: The Complete Live Action Series
- The Simpsons: The Nineteenth Season
Best Film Collection DVD / BD Release:
Abbott and Costello: The Complete Universal Pictures Collection
The Fly Collecttion
Gamera: The Complete Collection
Godzilla: The Showa-Era Films, 1954-1975
Hitchcock: British International Pictures Collection
Laurel and Hardy: The Definitive Restoration
Three Fantastic Journeys by Karel Zeman
Best 4K Film Release:
- The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection
- Apocalypse Now: The Final
- Flash Gordon Limited Edition
- Jaws 45th Anniversary
- Knives Out
- Mad Max
- The Shining
- War of the Worlds (2005)