2020 Hugo Award winners announced

17 hours ago
Jayson Peters
'Good Omens' claimed the 2019 Nebula Conference's Ray Bradbury Award for Outstanding Dramatic Presentation and 2020 Hugo Award for Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form.
The winners of the 2020 Hugo Awards have been announced. The awards were presented online July 31 as part of CoNZealand, hosted by fantasy author George R.R. Martin.

The Hugo Awards honor sci-fi and fantasy genre writing in varied forms. See the 2019 winners here and the full list of 2020 honorees below:

2020 Hugo Award winners:

2020 Hugo Awards

Best Novel

Best Novella

  • This Is How You Lose the Time War, by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone (Saga Press; Jo Fletcher Books)

Best Novelette

  • Emergency Skin, by N.K. Jemisin (Forward Collection (Amazon))

Best Short Story

  • “As the Last I May Know”, by S.L. Huang (Tor.com, 23 October 2019)

Best Series

  • The Expanse, by James S. A. Corey (Orbit US; Orbit UK)

Best Related Work

  • “2019 John W. Campbell Award Acceptance Speech”, by Jeannette Ng

Best Graphic Story or Comic

Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form

  • Good Omens, written by Neil Gaiman, directed by Douglas McKinnon (Amazon Studios/BBC Studios/Narrativia/The Blank Corporation)

Best Dramatic Presentation, Short Form

  • The Good Place: “The Answer”, written by Daniel Schofield, directed by Valeria Migliassi Collins (Fremulon/3 Arts Entertainment/Universal Television)

Best Editor, Short Form

  • Ellen Datlow

Best Editor, Long Form

  • Navah Wolfe

Best Professional Artist

  • John Picacio

Best Semiprozine

  • Uncanny Magazine, editors-in-chief Lynne M. Thomas and Michael Damian Thomas, nonfiction/managing editor Michi Trota, managing editor Chimedum Ohaegbu, podcast producers Erika Ensign and Steven Schapansky

Best Fanzine

  • The Book Smugglers, editors Ana Grilo and Thea James

Best Fancast

  • Our Opinions Are Correct, presented by Annalee Newitz and Charlie Jane Anders

Best Fan Writer

  • Bogi Takács

Best Fan Artist

  • Elise Matthesen

Lodestar Award for Best Young Adult Book (not a Hugo)

  • Catfishing on CatNet, by Naomi Kritzer (Tor Teen)

Astounding Award for the Best New Science Fiction Writer, sponsored by Dell Magazines (not a Hugo)

  • R.F. Kuang (2nd year of eligibility)

