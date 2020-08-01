2020 Hugo Award winners announced

The winners of the 2020 Hugo Awards have been announced. The awards were presented online July 31 as part of CoNZealand, hosted by fantasy author George R.R. Martin.

The Hugo Awards honor sci-fi and fantasy genre writing in varied forms. See the 2019 winners here and the full list of 2020 honorees below:

2020 Hugo Award winners:

Best Novel

Best Novella

This Is How You Lose the Time War, by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone (Saga Press; Jo Fletcher Books)

Best Novelette

Emergency Skin, by N.K. Jemisin (Forward Collection (Amazon))

Best Short Story

“As the Last I May Know”, by S.L. Huang (Tor.com, 23 October 2019)

Best Series

The Expanse, by James S. A. Corey (Orbit US; Orbit UK)

Best Related Work

“2019 John W. Campbell Award Acceptance Speech”, by Jeannette Ng

Best Graphic Story or Comic

Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form

Good Omens, written by Neil Gaiman, directed by Douglas McKinnon (Amazon Studios/BBC Studios/Narrativia/The Blank Corporation)

Best Dramatic Presentation, Short Form

The Good Place: “The Answer”, written by Daniel Schofield, directed by Valeria Migliassi Collins (Fremulon/3 Arts Entertainment/Universal Television)

Best Editor, Short Form

Ellen Datlow

Best Editor, Long Form

Navah Wolfe

Best Professional Artist

John Picacio

Best Semiprozine

Uncanny Magazine, editors-in-chief Lynne M. Thomas and Michael Damian Thomas, nonfiction/managing editor Michi Trota, managing editor Chimedum Ohaegbu, podcast producers Erika Ensign and Steven Schapansky

Best Fanzine

The Book Smugglers, editors Ana Grilo and Thea James

Best Fancast

Our Opinions Are Correct, presented by Annalee Newitz and Charlie Jane Anders

Best Fan Writer

Bogi Takács

Best Fan Artist

Elise Matthesen

Lodestar Award for Best Young Adult Book (not a Hugo)

Catfishing on CatNet, by Naomi Kritzer (Tor Teen)

Astounding Award for the Best New Science Fiction Writer, sponsored by Dell Magazines (not a Hugo)

R.F. Kuang (2nd year of eligibility)

