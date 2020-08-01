2020 Hugo Award winners announced

The winners of the 2020 Hugo Awards have been announced. The awards were presented online July 31 as part of CoNZealand, hosted by fantasy author George R.R. Martin.
The Hugo Awards honor sci-fi and fantasy genre writing in varied forms. See the 2019 winners here and the full list of 2020 honorees below:
2020 Hugo Award winners:
- Best Novel
- Best Novella
- Best Novelette
- Best Short Story
- Best Series
- Best Related Work
- Best Graphic Story or Comic
- Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form
- Best Dramatic Presentation, Short Form
- Best Editor, Short Form
- Best Editor, Long Form
- Best Professional Artist
- Best Semiprozine
- Best Fanzine
- Best Fan Cast
- Best Fan Writer
- Best Fan Artist
- Lodestar Award for Best Young Adult Book (not a Hugo)
- Astounding Award for the Best New Science Fiction Writer, sponsored by Dell Magazines (not a Hugo)
Best Novel
Best Novella
- This Is How You Lose the Time War, by Amal El-Mohtar and Max Gladstone (Saga Press; Jo Fletcher Books)
Best Novelette
- Emergency Skin, by N.K. Jemisin (Forward Collection (Amazon))
Best Short Story
- “As the Last I May Know”, by S.L. Huang (Tor.com, 23 October 2019)
Best Series
- The Expanse, by James S. A. Corey (Orbit US; Orbit UK)
Best Related Work
- “2019 John W. Campbell Award Acceptance Speech”, by Jeannette Ng
Best Graphic Story or Comic
- LaGuardia, written by Nnedi Okorafor, art by Tana Ford, colours by James Devlin (Berger Books; Dark Horse)
Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form
- Good Omens, written by Neil Gaiman, directed by Douglas McKinnon (Amazon Studios/BBC Studios/Narrativia/The Blank Corporation)
Best Dramatic Presentation, Short Form
- The Good Place: “The Answer”, written by Daniel Schofield, directed by Valeria Migliassi Collins (Fremulon/3 Arts Entertainment/Universal Television)
Best Editor, Short Form
- Ellen Datlow
Best Editor, Long Form
- Navah Wolfe
Best Professional Artist
- John Picacio
Best Semiprozine
- Uncanny Magazine, editors-in-chief Lynne M. Thomas and Michael Damian Thomas, nonfiction/managing editor Michi Trota, managing editor Chimedum Ohaegbu, podcast producers Erika Ensign and Steven Schapansky
Best Fanzine
- The Book Smugglers, editors Ana Grilo and Thea James
Best Fancast
- Our Opinions Are Correct, presented by Annalee Newitz and Charlie Jane Anders
Best Fan Writer
- Bogi Takács
Best Fan Artist
- Elise Matthesen
Lodestar Award for Best Young Adult Book (not a Hugo)
- Catfishing on CatNet, by Naomi Kritzer (Tor Teen)
Astounding Award for the Best New Science Fiction Writer, sponsored by Dell Magazines (not a Hugo)
- R.F. Kuang (2nd year of eligibility)
