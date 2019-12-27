2019’s most-read Nerdvana content

Fantasy roleplaying games. Star Wars. Nintendo classics. Doctor Who.

These are a few of our favorite things. Yours, too, judging from a look at the most popular posts on Nerdvana for 2019.

We’ve been refocusing a bit on these very topics lately, so it comes as no surprise that’s what’s driving our traffic. Although the comic book store owner’s arrest on suspicion of murder kinda came out of nowhere, we’ve covered hard news like this before and will doubtless do so again.

Let’s take a quick look back at the year’s most-read content, starting at the top:

Another always-popular page on our site is our Arizona Convention Calendar & News Page; don’t forget to check out that and our general event calendar, and submit anything that’s missing!

Thanks for your support in another amazing year! With 2019 fading fast, let’s make it a great 2020!

Don’t miss the latest from Nerdvana:

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.

SPECIAL THANKS ARE IN ORDER:

Discuss Literary Adventures at the Facebook group 'For the Love of All Things Edgar Rice Burroughs.'

Trademarks TARZAN®, TARZAN OF THE APES®, JOHN CARTER OF MARS®, DEJAH THORIS®, PELLUCIDAR®, A PRINCESS OF MARS® and EDGAR RICE BURROUGHS® are owned by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc.