Music artist Shihori on stage during her concert at Game On Expo 2023.

Game On Expo returned to downtown Phoenix this past weekend, hosting all sorts of gaming delights for attendees.

Boasting guests such as Christopher Judge (God of War), Nolan North (Uncharted), Steve Blum (Call of Duty), and many more, the convention hosted a number of notable names across video games and anime. Visitors were able to enjoy tabletop games, attend panels, peruse vendor and artist offerings, participate in tournaments, and play various arcade games all within the same building.

Nothing was going to stop convention goers from attending, as the event saw packed aisles throughout the weekend and its programming into the late evening. Concerts from Mega Ran, Shihori, and Sergio and the Holograms rounded out the busy Friday and Saturday nights, while Sunday saw more attendees looking for last minute deals in the vendor hall. Panel offerings were strong, with other activities such as laser tag and the Art of Nintendo Power exhibit available all day to entertain during any downtimes.

A new place and time for 2024 …

With this latest event, Game On Expo has proven that it can command a great crowd. In some respects, it feels as if it has pushed the limits of the South building of the Phoenix Convention Center, as foot traffic was prone to clogs and jams in the aisles throughout the weekend. The VR freeplay, concert stages, tournament spaces, and cosplayer booths were all pushed into a single area, leading to a lot of noise overlap and competing events.

The good news is that the convention already announced its return with new dates of March 15-17, 2024. Alongside these new dates, Game On Expo will be moved to the more spacious North building of the Phoenix Convention Center. Some of the guests announced for that show include Roger Craig Smith (Sonic), Patricia Summersett (Legend of Zelda), and Aaron Dismuke (Full Metal Alchemist).

Did you attend Game On Expo? See if we captured you in our photos below.

Game On Expo 2024 …

