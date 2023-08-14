Photos: Game On Expo 2023

Christen Bejar
Classic Dungeons & Dragons back in print! - Available now @ Dungeon Masters Guild
Music artist Shihori on stage during her concert at Game On Expo 2023.
Game On Expo returned to downtown Phoenix this past weekend, hosting all sorts of gaming delights for attendees.

Boasting guests such as Christopher Judge (God of War), Nolan North (Uncharted), Steve Blum (Call of Duty), and many more, the convention hosted a number of notable names across video games and anime. Visitors were able to enjoy tabletop games, attend panels, peruse vendor and artist offerings, participate in tournaments, and play various arcade games all within the same building.

Nothing was going to stop convention goers from attending, as the event saw packed aisles throughout the weekend and its programming into the late evening. Concerts from Mega Ran, Shihori, and Sergio and the Holograms rounded out the busy Friday and Saturday nights, while Sunday saw more attendees looking for last minute deals in the vendor hall. Panel offerings were strong, with other activities such as laser tag and the Art of Nintendo Power exhibit available all day to entertain during any downtimes.

A new place and time for 2024 …

With this latest event, Game On Expo has proven that it can command a great crowd. In some respects, it feels as if it has pushed the limits of the South building of the Phoenix Convention Center, as foot traffic was prone to clogs and jams in the aisles throughout the weekend. The VR freeplay, concert stages, tournament spaces, and cosplayer booths were all pushed into a single area, leading to a lot of noise overlap and competing events.

The good news is that the convention already announced its return with new dates of March 15-17, 2024. Alongside these new dates, Game On Expo will be moved to the more spacious North building of the Phoenix Convention Center. Some of the guests announced for that show include Roger Craig Smith (Sonic), Patricia Summersett (Legend of Zelda), and Aaron Dismuke (Full Metal Alchemist).

Did you attend Game On Expo? See if we captured you in our photos below.

Free play arcade games were in abundance in the main hall of the convention.
The Art of Nintendo Power exhibit sign.
Samples from the Art of Nintendo Power exhibit.
Not just games, anime cosplayers showed out like this Chainsaw Man.
Christopher Judge (left) and Ryan Hurst (right) during their God of War: Ragnorak panel.
Games on games: there was no shortage of games from all consoles to buy from available vendors.
Christina Vee discussing her voice acting work during her panel on Saturday.
Futuba from Persona 5 cosplayer
Armored Halo cosplayer driving a mini warthog.
Multiple cosplayers playing rhythm games on the convention floor.
Ellie from Last of Us cosplayer.
A Harrier Du Bois (Disco Elysium) cosplayer learns the rules of a tabletop game available on the show floor.
We are VR: VR freeplay was available to all throughout the weekend.
A mini Reaper alongside a Soldier 76 cosplayers from Overwatch.
Voice actors Lindsay Seidal (second from left), Brittney Karbowski (second from right) and Kyle Herbert (far right) discuss their voicework across numerous anime titles.
Mario Kart Live was setup for attendees to compete in over the weekend.
Nolan North (left) and Steve Blum (right) share a heartfelt hug at the end of their panel.
An Officer Jenny from Pokemon cosplayer.
Eyes up Guardian: a warlock cosplayer from Destiny.
A Mirage cosplayer oversees a game of the Apex Legends board game.
Jeff Steitzer (left), Martin O'Donnell (middle), and Bruce Thomas (right) discussed the sounds and music of Halo during their panel.
Resident Evil cosplayers put their two-stepping shoes on for a dancing arcade game.
Competitors during the Retro World Championships face off.
Geralt of Rivia from Witcher cosplayer.
Sergio and the Holograms on stage during their Saturday performance.
This group of Sims cosplayers wait patiently for a panel to start.
A Sly from Sly Cooper cosplayer.
A Squid cosplayer from Splatoon
No gooses allowed! This Untitled Goose Game duo playfully honked around the show floor.
A Stolas cosplayer from Habzin Hotel
A Elena Fisher, Nathan Drake, and Chloe Frazer cosplay trio from the game Uncharted.
A group of Team Fortress cosplayers take a break to get a few rounds of Tekken 3 in.
The convention was in no short supply of amazing Spiderman cosplayers

Game On Expo 2024 …

When

03/15/24 - 03/17/24    
All Day
Download ICS Google Calendar iCalendar Office 365 Outlook Live

Where

Phoenix Convention Center
100 N. Third St., Phoenix, Arizona, 85004

Event Type

