Dungeons & Dragons 1000-Piece Puzzle

Pre-order 1,000-piece Dungeons & Dragons puzzle

Partners RPG Sponsored
Nerdvana87Leave a Comment on Pre-order 1,000-piece Dungeons & Dragons puzzle

The ultimate game of your imagination is now a 19”x27”, 1,000-piece puzzle, featuring iconic Dungeons & Dragons art from the archives of the greatest fantasy tabletop roleplaying game ever made. For 1 or more beginning or intermediate puzzlers.

More Dungeons & Dragons:

How to get started with Dungeons & Dragons
It’s never been easier (or cheaper) to get into D&D

Nerdvana may earn a small share of sales made via links from this article.

Tagged
Avatar
Nerdvana
Nerdvana has hosted many occasional contributors over the years. If you're interested in being one, reach out to us!
http://nerdvanamedia.com

Join the discussion

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.