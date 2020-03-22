Life in a Pandemic
The novel coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic is quickly changing everything about the world around us. While we can’t keep up with every development, here are some examples of how the 2020 pandemic crisis is impacting many of the events and businesses we cover:
Arizona artists and exhibitors impacted by convention cancellations (3/13/2020) - Support our local creators as the coronavirus pandemic forces convention cancellations that impact their business.
Frozen 2 comes to Disney+ 3 months early; The Rise of Skywalker now for sale digitally (3/13/2020) - Frozen 2 will be available three months ahead of schedule on Disney+ in the U.S. beginning Sunday, March 15.
Arizona Renaissance Festival cuts 2020 season short; Phoenix Film Festival postponed (3/16/2020) - The Arizona Renaissance Festival is now closed, and the Phoenix Film Festival has been postponed.
ZapCon 2020 Canceled Due to COVID-19 (3/16/2020) - Zapcon 2020 is canceled due to COVID-19 precautions.
Free Comic Book Day 2020 postponed (3/19/2020) - Free Comic Book Day 2020 has been pushed back to later in the summer.
‘Onward’ to digital sale March 20 and Disney+ April 3 (3/20/2020) - Disney and Pixar’s Onward is coming to home platforms early due to theater closures amid the pandemic crisis.
Drawn to Comics unleashes mobile comics delivery service to combat quarantine blues (3/21/2020) - To the rescue: a comics delivery service in the Phoenix area.
Stay up to date on Arizona event cancellations and postponements:
March 22, 2020POSTPONED: Arizona Game Fair 2020
March 25, 2020CANCELED: Dungeons & Dragons 101
March 26, 2020POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival
March 27, 2020POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival
CANCELED: 3rd annual Gila Valley Comic-Con
March 28, 2020POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival
CANCELED: 3rd annual Gila Valley Comic-Con
CANCELED: Arizona Renaissance Festival
CLOSED: Collectors Marketplace
CANCELED: Athoria Con
March 29, 2020POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival
CANCELED: Arizona Renaissance Festival
CANCELED: Athoria Con
March 30, 2020POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival
March 31, 2020POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival
April 1, 2020POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival
April 2, 2020POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival
April 3, 2020POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival
April 4, 2020POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival
CLOSED: Collectors Marketplace
April 5, 2020POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival
CANCELED: Retro Rewind | Monthly Retro Film & Game Swap
April 10, 2020CANCELED: LepreCon 46 Science Fiction/Fantasy Convention
April 11, 2020CANCELED: LepreCon 46 Science Fiction/Fantasy Convention
CLOSED: Collectors Marketplace
Contact us:
We want to hear how you’re doing in this pandemic, and how we can help: