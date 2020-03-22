Life in a Pandemic

Life in a Pandemic

The novel coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic is quickly changing everything about the world around us. While we can’t keep up with every development, here are some examples of how the 2020 pandemic crisis is impacting many of the events and businesses we cover:

Support Our Locals: Arizona Artists and Exhibitors Impacted By Convention Cancellations Arizona artists and exhibitors impacted by convention cancellations (3/13/2020) - Support our local creators as the coronavirus pandemic forces convention cancellations that impact their business.
Frozen II Frozen 2 comes to Disney+ 3 months early; The Rise of Skywalker now for sale digitally (3/13/2020) - Frozen 2 will be available three months ahead of schedule on Disney+ in the U.S. beginning Sunday, March 15.
Arizona Renaissance Festival 2019 Arizona Renaissance Festival cuts 2020 season short; Phoenix Film Festival postponed (3/16/2020) - The Arizona Renaissance Festival is now closed, and the Phoenix Film Festival has been postponed.
ZapCon 2020 Canceled Due to COVID-19 (3/16/2020) - Zapcon 2020 is canceled due to COVID-19 precautions.
Free Comic Book Day 2016 Free Comic Book Day 2020 postponed (3/19/2020) - Free Comic Book Day 2020 has been pushed back to later in the summer.
Disney and Pixar’s “Onward” ‘Onward’ to digital sale March 20 and Disney+ April 3 (3/20/2020) - Disney and Pixar’s Onward is coming to home platforms early due to theater closures amid the pandemic crisis.
Drawn to Comics Drawn to Comics unleashes mobile comics delivery service to combat quarantine blues (3/21/2020) - To the rescue: a comics delivery service in the Phoenix area.

Stay up to date on Arizona event cancellations and postponements:

March 22, 2020

POSTPONED: Arizona Game Fair 2020

March 25, 2020

CANCELED: Dungeons & Dragons 101

March 26, 2020

POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival

March 27, 2020

POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival
CANCELED: 3rd annual Gila Valley Comic-Con

March 28, 2020

POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival
CANCELED: 3rd annual Gila Valley Comic-Con
CANCELED: Arizona Renaissance Festival
CLOSED: Collectors Marketplace
CANCELED: Athoria Con

March 29, 2020

POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival
CANCELED: Arizona Renaissance Festival
CANCELED: Athoria Con

March 30, 2020

POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival

March 31, 2020

POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival

April 1, 2020

POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival

April 2, 2020

POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival

April 3, 2020

POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival

April 4, 2020

POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival
CLOSED: Collectors Marketplace

April 5, 2020

POSTPONED: Phoenix Film Festival
CANCELED: Retro Rewind | Monthly Retro Film & Game Swap

April 10, 2020

CANCELED: LepreCon 46 Science Fiction/Fantasy Convention

April 11, 2020

CANCELED: LepreCon 46 Science Fiction/Fantasy Convention
CLOSED: Collectors Marketplace

Contact us:

We want to hear how you’re doing in this pandemic, and how we can help: