Tonight Show, Super Mario Bros. Movie cast salute video game’s iconic music 1 day agoJayson Peters FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail More Nintendo news: Nintendo unveils final Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer Yoshi’s Island course, Birdo character come to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in Wave 4 DLC Metroid Fusion comes to Nintendo Switch game library Wii U, Nintendo 3DS eShop closing this month! Nintendo reveals Mario Switch bundle, more MAR10 celebrations Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe comes to Nintendo Switch FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail Subscribe for free updates! Email Address Newsletters Nerdvana: Sci-fi & Fantasy, Video Games, News & Reviews All the Deals! View previous campaigns. Powered by MailChimp Marketing Permissions Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us: Email You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here. Latest Tame Impala premieres Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves single ‘Wings of Time’ Nintendo unveils final Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer Beware La Lechuza in Miguel Martinez’s horror short film Kickstarter Ninth Doctor Adventures continue in May 2023 with Pioneers Yoshi’s Island course, Birdo character come to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in Wave 4 DLC Metroid Fusion comes to Nintendo Switch game library Doctor Who’s Missy meets young Amelia Pond D&D’s Radiant Citadel adventure anthology among 2022 Nebula Award finalists Renfield to close out Phoenix Film Festival April 2 Watch Avatar: The Way of Water on digital March 28 Events Arizona Renaissance Festival 12 Mar 23 Gold Canyon Arizona Renaissance Festival 18 Mar 23 Gold Canyon Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 18 Mar 23 Scottsdale Arizona Renaissance Festival 19 Mar 23 Gold Canyon Phoenix Film Festival 2023 23 Mar 23 Phoenix