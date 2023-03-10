Classic Dungeons & Dragons back in print! - Available now @ Dungeon Masters Guild

Tame Impala premieres Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves single ‘Wings of Time’

1 day ago
Jayson Peters
Today, Tame Impala (Kevin Parker) has released “Wings of Time,” an original song written for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves from Paramount Pictures and eOne. The track is out everywhere via Fiction (distributed by Virgin Music Group). Listen to “Wings of Time” HERE.

“Being asked to do a track for the D&D soundtrack seemed like an unmissable opportunity to indulge in my long time love of fantasy prog rock,” says Parker. “I recruited my good friend Nicholas Allbrook, who is the person I know appreciates this subject matter the most. We rented a villa in Spain, that kind of felt like a castle, for two nights whilst on tour for Primavera. That location got us in the right frame of mind and it went from there. We stayed up late coming up with weird ideas and song lyrics.”

In Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, a charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. The film brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.  Written, directed, and executive produced by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, and starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, and Daisy Head, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released in theatres worldwide by Paramount Pictures and eOne on March 31, 2023.

