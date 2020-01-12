star wars album

Arizona's Bookmans reunites Mark Hamill with lost Star Wars album signed by John Williams

Sometimes even the most legendary heroes need help finding something they’ve lost.

Fortunately for Mark Hamill, this planet has Bookmans.

The Arizona bookstore chain’s Flagstaff location recently reunited the original Star Wars star with his signed soundtrack record from the 1977 film, personalized by none other than composer John Williams himself. Instead of selling it, as is their business, Bookmans decided to return the autographed Star Wars album, which the Luke Skywalker actor, in a thankful tweet, said he lost track of in the early 1990s:

The Arizona Daily Sun newspaper goes into more detail here about how this feat of the Force came together to reunite Hamill with the Star Wars album.

Anyone who knows and loves Bookmans the way we do will know that this level of personal service and self-sacrifice is just the way they do things. That doesn’t make it any less exceptional. Now, Hamill knows it as well.

So, now we know which album Luke Skywalker would take with him to a desert island …

No one’s ever really gone, indeed.

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

