Arizona’s Bookmans reunites Mark Hamill with lost Star Wars album signed by John Williams

Sometimes even the most legendary heroes need help finding something they’ve lost.

Fortunately for Mark Hamill, this planet has Bookmans.

The Arizona bookstore chain’s Flagstaff location recently reunited the original Star Wars star with his signed soundtrack record from the 1977 film, personalized by none other than composer John Williams himself. Instead of selling it, as is their business, Bookmans decided to return the autographed Star Wars album, which the Luke Skywalker actor, in a thankful tweet, said he lost track of in the early 1990s:

Over the years in life, things go missing. Meet the staff of @bookmansflag– They found & RETURNED a record signed for me by #JohnWilliams I hadn't seen since the early 90's. I'm so grateful to them & hope you consider spending lots & lots of $ at their store. Many thanks, Mar🐫 pic.twitter.com/OeNel8M36l — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 10, 2020

The Arizona Daily Sun newspaper goes into more detail here about how this feat of the Force came together to reunite Hamill with the Star Wars album.

A kind of AMAZING thing happened at Bookmans Flag. 🙀 Thank you to @HamillHimself for being so kind. https://t.co/R1HUIQ2hru January 10, 2020

Anyone who knows and loves Bookmans the way we do will know that this level of personal service and self-sacrifice is just the way they do things. That doesn’t make it any less exceptional. Now, Hamill knows it as well.

So, now we know which album Luke Skywalker would take with him to a desert island …

No one’s ever really gone, indeed.

