Who Framed Roger Rabbit coming to 4K disc Dec. 7

32 mins ago
Jayson Peters
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

“Who Framed Roger Rabbit” arrives on 4K Ultra HD Disc for the first time on Dec. 7 in stunning HDR picture quality and Dolby Atmos audio. The Ultimate Collector’s Edition includes a limited-edition SteelBook, available only at Best Buy stores.

Who Framed Roger Rabbit

“Who Framed Roger Rabbit” Synopsis

“This ain’t no cartoon, ya know!” It’s the hilarious cult classic combining rousing live-action and spectacular animation. 1947 Hollywood: Detective Eddie Valiant is hired to prove that mogul Marvin Acme is fooling around with femme fatale Jessica Rabbit, wife of cartoon superstar, Roger Rabbit. But when Acme is murdered … Roger is the prime suspect.

“Who Framed Roger Rabbit”Bonus Features*

  • Filmmakers’ Audio Commentary – View the film with Audio Commentary by filmmakers Bob Zemeckis, Frank Marshall, Steve Starkey, Jeff Price, Peter Seaman and Ken Ralston.
  • The Roger Rabbit Shorts
    • Tummy Trouble – The accident-prone Roger Rabbit faces new perils when he is left to baby-sit for the mischievous Baby Herman.
    • Roller Coaster Rabbit – Mother takes Baby Herman to the State Fair, and leaves him with Roger Rabbit so she can visit the psychic (fortune-teller).
    • Trail Mix-Up – Roger Rabbit returns in an all-new outdoor adventure that finds the irrepressible Toon star on a hilarious, disaster-filled camping trip.
  • Deleted Scene
    • The Pig Head Sequence – Judge Doom and the weasels teach Eddie Valiant a lesson in a way that only Toontown can. With intro by director Robert Zemeckis.
  • Who Made Roger Rabbit – A behind-the-scenes making of, hosted by Charles Fleischer, the voice of Roger Rabbit.
  • Before and After – Split screen comparison reveals the unbelievable talent of the live-action actors, animators and the special effects.
  • Toon Stand-Ins – Watch as the cast rehearse with life size stand-ins for the toons.
  • Behind the Ears: The True Story of Roger Rabbit – An in-depth, behind-the-scenes documentary.
  • On Set! Benny the Cab – The making of a scene from the movie.
Who Framed Roger Rabbit

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics