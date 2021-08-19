Who Framed Roger Rabbit coming to 4K disc Dec. 7

“Who Framed Roger Rabbit” arrives on 4K Ultra HD Disc for the first time on Dec. 7 in stunning HDR picture quality and Dolby Atmos audio. The Ultimate Collector’s Edition includes a limited-edition SteelBook, available only at Best Buy stores.

“Who Framed Roger Rabbit” Synopsis

“This ain’t no cartoon, ya know!” It’s the hilarious cult classic combining rousing live-action and spectacular animation. 1947 Hollywood: Detective Eddie Valiant is hired to prove that mogul Marvin Acme is fooling around with femme fatale Jessica Rabbit, wife of cartoon superstar, Roger Rabbit. But when Acme is murdered … Roger is the prime suspect.

“Who Framed Roger Rabbit” Bonus Features*