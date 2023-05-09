Watch Transformers: Rise of the Beasts clip – ‘Prime Meets Primal’

2 days ago
Jayson Peters
STAND DOWN. The Autobots come face to face with the Maximals in a new clip from #Transformers: #RiseOfTheBeasts that debuted during the 2023 @MTV Movie & TV Awards.
Returning to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers around the world, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure with the Autobots and introduce a whole new faction of Transformers – the Maximals – to join them as allies in the existing battle for earth. Directed by Steven Caple Jr. and starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, the film arrives in theatres June 9, 2023.

