⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 6.5 out of 10.

If you entered the theater just after the opening credits of Uncharted, you might think you just walked into the next Spider-Man film, wherein Peter Parker has found himself in another tight spot and must rely on his super-powers to get him out of it.

But, no, it’s not Peter Parker, it’s just Tom Holland playing Nathan Drake, a character who somehow has plenty of Spidey’s moves, even without the proportionate strength of a spider. It’s easy to get the two characters mixed-up here, especially during the action sequences.

You probably already know that the Uncharted movie is based on a series of Sony Playstation video games of the same title. I’m not familiar with the games, but I’m assuming they must be more exciting than the plot that plays out in this film.

Young Nathan is separated from his big-brother, Sam Drake, while growing up in a Catholic orphanage. And the adult Nathan hooks up with Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg), a treasure-hunter who knew Sam.

The two adventurers cross the globe looking for the lost treasure of Ferdinand Magellan, and Nathan hopes to also find out what happened to his older sibling. Along the way the Nathan & Sully cross paths with unscrupulous treasure-hunters: Chloe Frazer (Sophia Ali), Braddock (Tati Gabrielle) and Santiago Moncada (Antonio Banderas).

Banderas’ talent seems to be wasted once again in what seems to be his umpteenth Spanish bad-guy role and he is completely overshadowed by the more charismatic Tati Gabrielle, who appears to have walked off the set of a James Bond film.

The plot of Uncharted is dumb, boring and sleep inducing. Its characters are cardboard cut-outs of a dozen different video games and films. But, what this movie lacks in originality it makes up for in thrilling action sequences, the best of which is a climatic, outlandish and insane helicopter and Spanish Galleon chase sequence.

That elaborate action sequence is one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen in a movie and is worth the price of admission and seeing it on the big screen – if you can stay awake long enough to get to that part.