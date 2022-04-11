Activate Red Panda Mode when Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red bursts onto digital April 26 and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD May 3 ...

Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red debuts on all major digital platforms April 26 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on May 3, just in time for Mother’s Day. Pixar fans can transport back to the early aughts and experience all the warm and fuzzy red panda Mei-hem with never-before-seen bonus material including seven deleted scenes, three featurettes and audio commentary with Director Domee Shi. Turning Red is also streaming on Disney+.

Film Synopsis

In Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red, confident, dorky 13-year-old Mei must balance being a dutiful daughter with the chaos of adolescence. Her slightly overbearing mom is never far from her daughter. And, as if changes to Mei’s interests, relationships and body aren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited, she “poofs” into a giant red panda!

Bonus Features*

Audio Commentary – View the film with audio commentary by director Domee Shi, producer Lindsey Collins, and director of photography Mahyar Abousaeedi.

View the film with audio commentary by director Domee Shi, producer Lindsey Collins, and director of photography Mahyar Abousaeedi. Featurettes Life of a Shot – Domee Shi and members of the crew describe the many-layered process and artistry involved in creating the hilarious Red Peony scene – from observing red pandas in a zoo to creating a storyboard to finalizing the animation and background lighting. Build Your Own Boy Band – Step backstage to learn how 4*TOWN came to animated life. From creating each band member’s persona to writing and producing the songs to fine-tuning the details of their stadium performance, the filmmakers reveal how they designed the ultimate boy band. Ani-Mei-Tion – Because Mei’s heightened emotionality is central to the story, it was important that her look and movement reflect that energy. Learn how Domee Shi led the animation team to incorporate hints of expressive anime to create Mei’s lovable, dynamic character.

Deleted Scenes Deleted Scenes Introduction – Director Domee Shi introduces scenes not included in the final version of Turning Red. Intro Meilin – In this alternate opening, Ming and young Mei have their portrait taken in a studio…but Ming has her own specific vision for the photo. Taming The Panda – Under her mother’s guidance, Mei learns techniques to control her ability to magically turn into a red panda…to varying degrees of success. The Debate – Mei runs for class president against frenemy Tyler, and the speeches get a little out of hand. Fei And Christina Hang – Mei (formerly Fei) shares a banana split while having a heart-to-heart with Aunt Christina. 4*TOWN Dilemma – Mei scores tickets to her dream concert, but her strict mother won’t let her out of the house. What will she do? Roping In Leo – Pleading with Leo for help with getting out of trouble, Mei learns a couple of his closely guarded secrets.

Easter Egg – Robutton Deleted Scene – An alternate ending in which Mei, finding herself sitting next to her 4*TOWN dream-idol Robaire on a flight to California, has some feelings.

*bonus features vary by product and retailer

Cast

Rosalie Chiang as Meilin Lee

as Meilin Lee Sandra Oh as Ming Lee

as Ming Lee Ava Morse as Miriam

as Miriam Hyein Park as Abby

as Abby Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Priya

as Priya Orion Lee as Jin Lee

as Jin Lee Tristan Allerick Chen as Tyler Nguyen-Baker

Directed by

Domee Shi

Produced by

Lindsey Collins, p.g.a.

Executive Producers

Dan Scanlon

Pete Docter

Story by

Julia Cho

Domee Shi

Sarah Streicher

Screenplay by

Julia Cho

Domee Shi

Original Songs by

Billie Eilish

and Finneas O’Connell

Music by

Ludwig Göransson

Product Specifications

Street Date

Digital: April 26

Physical: May 3

Product SKUs

Digital: 4K UHD, HD, SD

Physical:4K Ultra HD Combo Pack (4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital Code), Blu-ray Combo Pack (Blu-ray + Digital Code) & DVD

Feature Run Time

Approx. 100 minutes

Rating

U.S. Rated PG

Bonus material not rated

Aspect Ratio

Digital: 1.85:1

Physical: 1.85:1

U.S. Audio

4K Ultra HD: English 5.1 Dolby Digital, English 2.0 Dolby Digital, English 7.1 Dolby Digital Plus, Spanish 7.1 Dolby Digital Plus, English 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos, English AD 2.0 Dolby Digital

Blu-ray: English 7.1 DTS-HDMA, Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital, English 5.1 DTS-HDHR, English 2.0 Dolby Digital, English AD 2.0 Dolby Digital

DVD: English 5.1 Dolby, Spanish 5.1 Dolby, English 2.0 Dolby, English AD 2.0 Dolby

Digital: English Dolby Atmos (UHD only, some platforms), English 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, Spanish 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, French 5.1 & 2.0 Dolby Digital, English Descriptive Audio 2.0 Dolby Digital (some platforms)

U.S. Subtitles