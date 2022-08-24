Watch the trailer for Disney’s live-action Pinocchio

The beloved classic comes to life in the all-new live-action #Pinocchio! Watch the new trailer and stream the movie, a #DisneyPlusDay premiere, on September 8 on @DisneyPlus! 🕰 🕯🦗🧚‍♂️🌟🐋 pic.twitter.com/vUEeyYSmfG — DisneyPinocchio (@DisneyPinocchio) August 24, 2022

The new trailer, key art and stills from Disney’s live-action “Pinocchio,” premiering on Disney+ Day Sept. 8, are available now. The film stars Tom Hanks, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key, Lorraine Bracco, with Cynthia Erivo and Luke Evans.

Academy Award winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live action retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the wood carver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio’s guide as well as his “conscience”; Academy Award® nominee Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key is “Honest” John; Academy Award® nominee Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evans is The Coachman. Also in the cast are Kyanne Lamaya as Fabiana and Jaquita Ta’Le as her marionette Sabina, Giuseppe Battiston as Stromboli and Lewin Lloyd as Lampwick.

In addition to beloved songs from the original animated classic, including “When You Wish Upon a Star” performed by Cynthia Erivo, the film features new original songs composed by Academy Award® nominees Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard (“The Polar Express”). The soundtrack from Walt Disney Records will be available on Sept. 8 and is available for Pre-Save/Pre-Add https://presave.umusic.com/pinocchio-presave

The screenplay for “Pinocchio” is by Robert Zemeckis & Chris Weitz. Andrew Miano, Chris Weitz, Robert Zemeckis and Derek Hogue are the film’s producers, with Jack Rapke, Jacqueline Levine, Jeremy Johns and Paul Weitz the film’s executive producers.