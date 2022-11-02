New trailer and poster for Avatar: The Way of Water

6 mins ago
Jayson Peters

20th Century Studios has released a new trailer and poster for “Avatar: The Way of Water,” James Cameron’s highly anticipated, first follow-up to his Academy Award®-winning “Avatar,” the highest-grossing film of all time. “Avatar: The Way of Water” opens in theaters on December 16.

Watch the teaser trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water

In celebration of the trailer and poster launch for “Avatar: The Way of Water,” a stunning light show of massive proportions featuring highlights from the film will be projected tonight over Niagara Falls.

With “Avatar: The Way of Water,”  the cinematic experience reaches new heights as Cameron transports audiences back to the magnificent world of Pandora in a spectacular and stirring action-packed adventure.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive,  and the tragedies they endure. 

Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the Lightstorm Entertainment Production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang and Kate Winslet. Screenplay by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver. Story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno. David Valdes and Richard Baneham serve as the film’s executive producers.

