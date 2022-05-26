‘Top Gun: Maverick’: Like shooting womp rats in Beggar’s Canyon back home …

REVIEW: Top Gun: Maverick ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 8 out of 10.

It was 1986 when we first saw Tom Cruise as the “dangerous and foolish” Lieutenant Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, in the original Top Gun film. It’s been 36 years and one has to wonder how Cruise still looks almost exactly the same while the rest of us got so old and fat? (Well, some of us have!)

When the first film came out, I was actually “livin’ the dream” of serving in the Navy’s “Airdale” community at the U.S. Naval Air Station Cubi Point in the Philippines. In fact, I saw the movie at the base theater there and I can tell you that the Navy Airmen there ate up every moment of it. The Navy even used the film as a recruiting tool.

I personally never really cared for the original movie. It was too eye-rollingly macho and cheesy for my young tastes. And three and a half decades later I still haven’t changed my mind, but I must be a little more corn-tolerant these days, because Top Gun: Maverick is flat-out goofy fun.

Maverick (Cruise) should have been retired a long, long time ago, but somehow he is still in the active-duty Navy (although he has only ever achieved the rank of captain, due to his never-ending rebellious ways.)

He gets busted down to being an instructor at the Navy’s “Top Gun” fighter school and has a short amount of time to train a group of pilots for a assignment that sounds a lot like the original Death Star mission in Star Wars. It is so similar I kept waiting for one of the characters to say, It’s just like shooting womp rats in Beggar’s Canyon!” But, alas, that never happened.

It turns out that one of the pilots Maverick must train is the son of his old partner, Goose, who goes by the call sign “Rooster” (played by Miles Teller.) Of course, Maverick and Rooster don’t see eye to eye for reasons you might imagine. Nevertheless the team (including Hondo, Warlock, Fanboy, Hangman, Coyote and lady pilot Phoenix) all glisten and bond together over a frothy game of beach football.

One of the famous lines from Top Gun is, “You don’t have time to think up there.” And, well, you definitely don’t want to think too much about this movie. If it is sounding a lot like the original film, then, yes, you’ve seen most of this before, but there are need-speedier planes, and cooler flight and fight sequences, and enough surprises to make this a lot more fun than the first movie.

Jennifer Connelly is onboard and looking good as Maverick’s love interest, while Jon Hamm and Ed Harris play his overbearing commanding officers. Val Kilmer, the original film’s “Iceman,” even makes a fun cameo appearance. The movie is directed by Joseph Kosinski, who did 2017’s Only the Brave.

As you have probably already heard, Tom Cruise insisted that there be no green screen or CGI aerial shots in this film, so the actors are actually acting in the cockpits and it is pretty cool. I don’t think fighter pilot films will ever be my favorite genre, but this one is definitely worth seeing – and on the bigger screen the better.