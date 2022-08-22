Huge Discounts on your Favorite RPGs @ DriveThruRPG.com

Thor: Love and Thunder streaming on Disney+ Sept. 8

54 mins ago
Jayson Peters
Thor: Love and Thunder
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Marvel Studios’ “Thor: Love and Thunder” finds the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – one of self-discovery. But his efforts are interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” joins 15 other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies Sept. 8 on Disney+ Day, streaming in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+. With IMAX Enhanced, subscribers can enjoy IMAX’s expanded aspect ratio at home, which provides up to 26 percent more picture for an immersive viewing experience. (No additional cost or device required. Content availability varies by region.)  More information about IMAX Enhanced on Disney+ is available here.

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics

Events

Studio Ghibli Fest 2022: Only Yesterday
Studio Ghibli Fest 2022: Only Yesterday
28 Aug 22
Studio Ghibli Fest 2022: Only Yesterday
Studio Ghibli Fest 2022: Only Yesterday
29 Aug 22
02 Sep
CoKoCon 2022
2 Sep 22
Tempe
02 Sep
Tucson Comic-Con 2022
2 Sep 22
Tucson
03 Sep
CoKoCon 2022
3 Sep 22
Tempe
Huge Discounts on your Favorite RPGs @ DriveThruRPG.com