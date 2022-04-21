The Northman is far from “feel good” and may not be the movie we "need" in dark and unsettling times, but it has something to say about the futility of violence ...

REVIEW: The Northman ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 9 out of 10.

It doesn’t matter which direction you are coming from, the epic new film The Northman raises the bar on the sword and sorcery genre to a height we are not likely to see again. This ultra-violent Nordic tale makes Marvel’s Thor look like a lightweight.

This film is allegedly based on the Scandinavian legend of Amleth, in which a young prince’s uncle murders the boy’s father and then marries his mother. The young man escapes death and vows vengeance against his uncle.

He’s captured and reared by berserker Vikings that turn him into a warrior that is more beast than man. Eventually he breaks away to fulfill his vow of killing his uncle and reclaiming his father’s kingdom. But through some Shakespearean style twists, Amleth (played incredibly by Alexander Skarsgård ) learns that vengeance isn’t as satisfying as he thought it would be.

The Northman owes a lot to 1982’s Conan the Barbarian film and to author Robert E. Howard in general, as several of the movie’s bits are swiped directly from the Conan stories. But, despite plenty of medieval blood and guts, this new film and its ensemble cast deliver a level of prestige that Conan could only ever dream of.

Alexander Skarsgård (see The Legend of Tarzan) gives an award worthy, one-of-a-kind, ultra-powerful performance as the revenge-driven Northman. This guy looks like he went through actual Hell to make this movie. (It kind of puts the silly actors slapping each other in perspective… not to mention wimpy movie-critics. Yikes!)

The first-rate cast also includes Nicole Kidman as Amleth’s mother, Claes Bang as the uncle, Ethan Hawke as the king and Amleth’s father, Willem Dafoe as the court fool, and the amazing Anya Taylor-Joy as Amleth’s love interest – as it were. (I’m not listing the character names so as not to make you choke by trying to pronounce them – you can thank me later.) The Icelandic singer Björk is even in this film — let’s see if you can spot her.

The Northman is written (together with a screenwriter simply named, Sjón – see Lamb) and directed by Robert Eggers, who previously created the excellent films The Lighthouse (2019) and The Witch (2015). Eggers has put together a pretty awesome resume now, and with this movie he’s going on my “don’t miss” list of filmmakers.

Dark, stormy, vicious and animalistic, The Northman is far from the “feel good film of the season” and it may not be the movie we “need” in these dark and unsettling times, but buried beneath its brutally intense surface it does have something to say about the futility of violence. If you can handle it – this is a great film.