The Addams Famly 2 poster teases a delightfully miserable vacation

11 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Current D&D Campaign Adventures - Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden
A new poster for the animated Addams Family sequel is here to remind you of your worst family vacation — and remind you that it can always be worse …

The Addams Family 2

Everyone’s favorite spooky family is back in the animated comedy sequel, The Addams Family 2.

In this all-new movie, only in theaters Oct. 1, we find Morticia and Gomez distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with “scream time.” To reclaim their bond they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, IT, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong?

The Addams Family 2 stars the voice talents of Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Nick Kroll, Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton, and Wallace Shawn, with Snoop Dogg as ‘IT’, with Bette Midler and Bill Hader. The film was directed by Greg Tiernan ad Conrad Vernon.

