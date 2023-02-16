Watch the trailer for Apple’s Tetris film

The game you couldn’t put down, the story you couldn’t make up. Tetris streaming March 31 on Apple TV+ https://apple.co/Tetris



Taron Egerton stars in a new Apple Original Film inspired by the true story of how one man risked his life to outsmart the KGB and turn Tetris into a worldwide sensation.



Tetris is directed by Jon S. Baird and written by Noah Pink. The film’s Executive Producer is Iain MacKenzie. Producers include Matthew Vaughn, Gillian Berrie, Claudia Vaughn, Len Blavatnik, and Gregor Cameron.