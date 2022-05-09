Watch the teaser trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water

Huge Discounts on your Favorite RPGs @ DriveThruRPG.com

21 hours ago
Jayson Peters
The teaser trailer and stills for 20th Century Studios’ Avatar: The Way of Water, which first debuted in theaters on May 6, is available now.  James Cameron’s first follow-up to his Avatar, the highest-grossing film of all time, will open in theaters on Dec. 16.

Set more than a decade after the events of the first film, Avatar: The Way of Water begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Kate Winslet.

To whet audiences’ appetites, the studio will re-release Avatar in theaters on Sept. 23.

