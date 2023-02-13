Super Mario Bros. Plumbing Commercial

24 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Classic Dungeons & Dragons back in print! - Available now @ Dungeon Masters Guild
Game day ad and website tease upcoming movie

For Super Service Visit SMBPlumbing.com

For super service, make it Super Mario Bros. Plumbing.  If you’ve got a problem with your pipes, plumbing’s our game. As a family-owned and operated small business, you can expect friendly, reliable, and quality service right here in your area, Brooklyn and Queens. Your satisfaction is guaranteed—because we don’t make messes, we fix them. Visit us at www.smbplumbing.com to learn more.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Only In Theaters April 7, 2023

From Nintendo and Illumination comes a new animated film based on the world of Super Mario Bros.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (collaborators on Teen Titans Go!Teen Titans Go! To the Movies) from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Minions: The Rise of Gru), the film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The film is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Shigeru Miyamoto for Nintendo. The film will be co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and released worldwide by Universal Pictures.

More Nintendo news:

Metroid Prime Remastered Metroid Prime Remastered comes to Nintendo Switch
Game Boy titles available to Nintendo Switch Online members
Nintendo releases new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, details collectibles
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass - Wave 4 Yoshi’s Island course, Birdo character coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in Wave 4 DLC
Sea of Stars Sea of Stars RPG releasing Aug. 29, 2023
Nintendo Switch outsells Wii U Wii U, Nintendo 3DS eShop closing in March
