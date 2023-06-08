What’s in the Super Mario Bros. Movie ‘Power Up Edition’ coming June 13

After generating over a billion dollars around the world, the biggest film of the year arrives home with all-new bonus features in The Super Mario Bros. Movie “Power Up Edition,” available to own on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on June 13 in the U.S. and Canada, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Boasting an A CinemaScore and 96% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes, the Nintendo and Illumination-produced pop-culture spectacular of the year comes home in a next-level experience, unlocking over 30 minutes of bonus content that is sure to delight all Super Mario Bros. fans – from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

Showcasing an all-star lineup to voice the iconic pop culture characters, The Super Mario Bros. Movie stars Chris Pratt (Jurassic World franchise), Charlie Day (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The Lego Movie), Anya Taylor-Joy (Last Night in Soho, The Queen’s Gambit), Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele), Seth Rogen (Neighbors, An American Pickle), Jack Black (Kung Fu Panda franchise) and Fred Armisen (Wednesday, Portlandia).

The movie tells the story of two Brooklyn plumbers who are brothers and best friends: Mario, the brave one with the “let’s-a go” attitude, and the perpetually anxious Luigi, who would prefer to go nowhere. We open with the Super Mario Brothers reckoning with their struggling plumbing business, and wind up in a whirlwind adventure through Mushroom Kingdom. Through their journey, we meet a cast of familiar, lovable characters, ultimately uniting to defeat the power-hungry villain, Bowser. The Super Mario Bros. Movie takes what millions of gamers worldwide have loved for over three decades and levels it up to a new and breathtaking cinematic experience.

BONUS FEATURES ON 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAY, DVD AND DIGITAL: