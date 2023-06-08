What’s in the Super Mario Bros. Movie ‘Power Up Edition’ coming June 13

After generating over a billion dollars around the world, the biggest film of the year arrives home with all-new bonus features in The Super Mario Bros. Movie “Power Up Edition,” available to own on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on June 13 in the U.S. and Canada, from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. Boasting an A CinemaScore and 96% Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes, the Nintendo and Illumination-produced pop-culture spectacular of the year comes home in a next-level experience, unlocking over 30 minutes of bonus content that is sure to delight all Super Mario Bros. fans – from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.
Showcasing an all-star lineup to voice the iconic pop culture characters, The Super Mario Bros. Movie stars Chris Pratt (Jurassic World franchise), Charlie Day (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The Lego Movie), Anya Taylor-Joy (Last Night in Soho, The Queen’s Gambit), Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele), Seth Rogen (Neighbors, An American Pickle), Jack Black (Kung Fu Panda franchise) and Fred Armisen (Wednesday, Portlandia).
The movie tells the story of two Brooklyn plumbers who are brothers and best friends: Mario, the brave one with the “let’s-a go” attitude, and the perpetually anxious Luigi, who would prefer to go nowhere. We open with the Super Mario Brothers reckoning with their struggling plumbing business, and wind up in a whirlwind adventure through Mushroom Kingdom. Through their journey, we meet a cast of familiar, lovable characters, ultimately uniting to defeat the power-hungry villain, Bowser. The Super Mario Bros. Movie takes what millions of gamers worldwide have loved for over three decades and levels it up to a new and breathtaking cinematic experience.
BONUS FEATURES ON 4K ULTRA HD, BLU-RAY, DVD AND DIGITAL:
- Getting to Know the Cast – In these short behind-the-scenes pieces we get up close and personal with the stars of the film and learn what they leaned on to inhabit their on-screen persona.
- Leveling Up: Making THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE – Bringing one of the world’s most beloved video game characters, and the world around him, to life was no easy task! Filmmakers and cast give an in-depth look into the making of the film.
- THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE Field Guide – Join the cast of THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE as they take viewers through the various Power-Ups and Bonuses that appear in the film. This immersive video will allow the cast to interact with custom on-screen graphics as they select a Bonus or Power Up specific to their character and then explain what it does, how to use it and its effects.
- “Peaches” Lyric Video – Jack Black is known for his big personality and really no one else could play the part of Bowser, so get ready to sing-along to his big musical number as he serenades Princess Peach.
- Leadership Lessons with Anya Taylor-Joy – Let’s face it: being a princess isn’t easy. Thankfully, we have Anya Taylor-Joy, custom graphics and movie clips to give us Princess Peach’s guide to being an awesome leader. We’ll provide some real-life tips and power-ups that kids of all ages can use in their daily lives.