Super Mario Bros. Movie moves up 2 days to April 5

25 mins ago
Jayson Peters
The Super Mario Bros. Movie is moving from April 7 to April 5 in the U.S. and in more than 60 markets around the world, Nintendo and Illumination announced Tuesday.

The movie hits theaters in additional markets in April and May, with Japan opening April 28.

Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic (collaborators on Teen Titans Go!Teen Titans Go! To the Movies) from a screenplay by Matthew Fogel (The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, Minions: The Rise of Gru), the film stars Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

The film is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Shigeru Miyamoto for Nintendo. The film will be co-financed by Universal Pictures and Nintendo and released worldwide by Universal Pictures.

