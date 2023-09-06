Studio Ghibli releases teaser trailer for The Boy and the Heron

2 hours ago
Jayson Peters
Will The Boy and the Heron be Hayao Miyazaki's final film?
The Boy and the Heron, from Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli, is in theaters nationwide and IMAX on Dec. 8, 2023.

A young boy named Mahito
yearning for his mother
ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead.
There, death comes to an end,
and life finds a new beginning.

A semi-autobiographical fantasy
about life, death, and creation, in tribute to friendship,
from the mind of Hayao Miyazaki.

Hayao Miyazaki’s first feature film in 10 years, The Boy and the Heron is a hand-drawn, original story written and directed by the Academy Award-winning director. Produced by Studio Ghibli co-founder Toshio Suzuki, the film features a musical score from Miyazaki’s long-time collaborator Joe Hisaishi. The theme song for the film “Spinning Globe” was penned and performed by global J-pop superstar Kenshi Yonezu.

Will The Boy and the Heron be Hayao Miyazaki’s final film?

