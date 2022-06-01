The Cat Returns along with Studio Ghibli Fest 2022

Studio Ghibli Fest 2022 continues in June with The Cat Returns.



The 2002 whimsical tale will screen June 26-27.



The voice cast featured in the June 26 English dub includes Anne Hathaway, Cary Elwes, Peter Boyle, Elliot Gould, Tim Curry and Andy Richter. The Japanese version with English subtitles will screen the following day.



The Cat Returns follows Ponyo last month and, before that, the 25th anniversary screening of Princess Mononoke, which kicked off Studio Ghibli Fest 2022 in April.



Next up, July 31 and Aug. 1 and 3, comes Kiki’s Delivery Service, a delightful 1989 story of a young provincial witch learning to make her own way in a larger world with her fussy feline companion. In the English version, Kiki the entrepreneurial witch is portrayed by Kirsten Dunst and her black cat, Jiji, is voiced by the late Phil Hartman.



Only Yesterday, from Academy Award-nominated director Isao Takahata, is next on Aug. 28-29. The 1991’s film 2016 English dub features actors Daisy Ridley, Dev Patel, Ashley Eckstein and Alison Fernandez.



Howl’s Moving Castle, a 2004 fantasy adventure based loosely on a Diana Wynne Jones novel, merges magic and technology to express filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki’s fierce opposition to the Iraq War; it will be in theaters Sept. 25-26 and 28.



Rounding out Studio Ghibli Fest 2022, the Academy Award-winning Spirited Away screens Oct. 30 and Nov. 1-2. Miyazaki’s 2001 masterpiece features the English voice talents of Suzanne Pleshette, Daveigh Chase, David Ogden Stiers and Michael Chiklis.



Get more information and specific dubbed and subbed showtimes at www.ghiblifest.com.