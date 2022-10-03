Spirited Away back to theaters for Studio Ghibli Fest 2022 finale

Wrapping up Studio Ghibli Fest 2022, the Academy Award-winning Spirited Away will screen on Oct. 30 and Nov. 1-2.



Miyazaki’s 2001 masterpiece features the English voice talents of Suzanne Pleshette, Daveigh Chase, David Ogden Stiers and Michael Chiklis.



Spirited Away’s English dub will screen on Oct. 30 and Nov. 2, while the Japanese version with English subtitles will screen on Nov. 1.



Get more information and specific dubbed and subbed showtimes at www.ghiblifest.com.