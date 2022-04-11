Studio Ghibli Fest 2022 continues in May with Ponyo, Hayao Miyazaki’s 2008 indirect adaptation of Hans Christen Andersen’s classical Little Mermaid fairy tale.



Catch the English dub of Ponyo — starring the voices of Cate Blanchett, Matt Damon, Lily Tomlin and Liam Neeson — May 15 and 18 and the original Japanese — with English subtitles — May 16.



Ponyo follows the 25th anniversary screening of Princess Mononoke, which kicked off Studio Ghibli Fest 2022 last month.



Up next is 2002’s The Cat Returns, June 26-27. The English cast of this whimsical tale includes Anne Hathaway, Cary Elwes, Peter Boyle, Elliot Gould, Tim Curry and Andy Richter.



Then, July 31 and Aug. 1 and 3, comes Kiki’s Delivery Service, a delightful 1989 story of a young provincial witch learning to make her own way in a larger world with her fussy feline companion. In the English version, Kiki the entrepreneurial witch is portrayed by Kirsten Dunst and her black cat, Jiji, is voiced by the late Phil Hartman.



Only Yesterday, from Academy Award-nominated director Isao Takahata, is next on Aug. 28-29. The 1991’s film 2016 English dub features actors Daisy Ridley, Dev Patel, Ashley Eckstein and Alison Fernandez.



Howl’s Moving Castle, a 2004 fantasy adventure based loosely on a Diana Wynne Jones novel, merges magic and technology to express filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki’s fierce opposition to the Iraq War; it will be in theaters Sept. 25-26 and 28.



Rounding out Studio Ghibli Fest 2022, the Academy Award-winning Spirited Away screens Oct. 30 and Nov. 1-2. Miyazaki’s 2001 masterpiece features the English voice talents of Suzanne Pleshette, Daveigh Chase, David Ogden Stiers and Michael Chiklis.



Get more information and specific dubbed and subbed showtimes at www.ghiblifest.com.

