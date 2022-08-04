Only Yesterday anime in theaters for Studio Ghibli Fest 2022

Jayson Peters
Only Yesterday anime in theaters for Studio Ghibli Fest 2022

Only Yesterday, an anime film from Academy Award-nominated director Isao Takahata, is will screen Aug. 28-29 as part of Studio Ghibli Fest 2022.

The 1991 film’s 2016 English dub, screening Aug. 28, features actors Daisy Ridley, Dev Patel, Ashley Eckstein and Alison Fernandez. The Aug. 29 screening will be in the original Japanese with English subtitles.

Next month is Howl’s Moving Castle, a 2004 fantasy adventure based loosely on a Diana Wynne Jones novel that merges magic and technology to express filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki’s fierce opposition to the Iraq War; it will be in theaters Sept. 25-26 and 28.

Rounding out Studio Ghibli Fest 2022, the Academy Award-winning Spirited Away screens Oct. 30 and Nov. 1-2. Miyazaki’s 2001 masterpiece features the English voice talents of Suzanne Pleshette, Daveigh Chase, David Ogden Stiers and Michael Chiklis.

Get more information and specific dubbed and subbed showtimes at www.ghiblifest.com.

