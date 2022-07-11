Kiki’s Delivery Service flies back to theaters for Studio Ghibli Fest 2022

Kiki’s Delivery Service, the 1989 anime about a young provincial witch learning to make her own way in a larger world with a fussy feline companion, is coming back to theaters for a special engagement as part of Studio Ghibli Fest 2022.

In the English version, screening July 31 and Aug. 3, the entrepreneurial witch Kiki is portrayed by Kirsten Dunst, and her black cat, Jiji, is voiced by the late Phil Hartman. A Japanese version with English subtitles will screen Aug. 1.



Kiki’s Delivery Service follows The Cat Returns last month and, before that, the fish-out-of-water tale Ponyo in May and a 25th anniversary screening of Princess Mononoke, which kicked off Studio Ghibli Fest 2022 in April.



Only Yesterday, from Academy Award-nominated director Isao Takahata, is next on Aug. 28-29. The 1991 film’s 2016 English dub features actors Daisy Ridley, Dev Patel, Ashley Eckstein and Alison Fernandez.



Howl’s Moving Castle, a 2004 fantasy adventure based loosely on a Diana Wynne Jones novel, merges magic and technology to express filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki’s fierce opposition to the Iraq War; it will be in theaters Sept. 25-26 and 28.



Rounding out Studio Ghibli Fest 2022, the Academy Award-winning Spirited Away screens Oct. 30 and Nov. 1-2. Miyazaki’s 2001 masterpiece features the English voice talents of Suzanne Pleshette, Daveigh Chase, David Ogden Stiers and Michael Chiklis.



Get more information and specific dubbed and subbed showtimes at www.ghiblifest.com.