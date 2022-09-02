Howl’s Moving Castle comes back to theaters for Studio Ghibli Fest 2022

Howl’s Moving Castle, a fantasy adventure based loosely on a Diana Wynne Jones novel, will be in theaters again this month as the penultimate entry in Studio Ghibli Fest 2022.

The 2004 film merges magic and technology to express filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki’s fierce opposition to the Iraq War.

Screenings on Sept. 25 and 28 will feature an English voice cast that includes Jean Simmons, Emily Mortimer, Lauren Bacall, Christian Bale, Josh Hutcherson and Billy Crystal. The original Japanese version with English subtitles will screen Sept. 26.

Wrapping up Studio Ghibli Fest 2022, the Academy Award-winning Spirited Away will screen on Oct. 30 and Nov. 1-2. Miyazaki’s 2001 masterpiece features the English voice talents of Suzanne Pleshette, Daveigh Chase, David Ogden Stiers and Michael Chiklis.

Get more information and specific dubbed and subbed showtimes at www.ghiblifest.com.

