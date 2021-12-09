Strange World
Walt Disney Animation Studios

Disney’s Strange World salutes pulp adventure tales

2 hours ago
Jayson Peters
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
Strange World

Concept art is now available for Walt Disney Animation Studios’ upcoming feature film Strange World.

The original action-adventure journeys deep into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await the legendary Clades, a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest—and by far— most crucial mission.

According to director Don Hall, Strange World is a nod to pulp magazines — popular fiction from the first half of the 20th century that was printed on inexpensive wood pulp paper.

“I loved reading the old issues of pulps growing up,” he said. “They were big adventures in which a group of explorers might discover a hidden world or ancient creatures. They’ve been a huge inspiration for Strange World.

Helmed by Hall (Oscar-winning Big Hero 6, Raya and the Last Dragon) and co-director/writer Qui Nguyen (co-writer, Raya and the Last Dragon), and produced by Roy Conli  (Oscar-winning Big Hero 6, Tangled), Strange World releases Nov. 23, 2022.

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

Samurai Comics