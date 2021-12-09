Disney’s Strange World salutes pulp adventure tales

Concept art is now available for Walt Disney Animation Studios’ upcoming feature film Strange World.

The original action-adventure journeys deep into an uncharted and treacherous land where fantastical creatures await the legendary Clades, a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest—and by far— most crucial mission.



According to director Don Hall, Strange World is a nod to pulp magazines — popular fiction from the first half of the 20th century that was printed on inexpensive wood pulp paper.



“I loved reading the old issues of pulps growing up,” he said. “They were big adventures in which a group of explorers might discover a hidden world or ancient creatures. They’ve been a huge inspiration for Strange World.“



Helmed by Hall (Oscar-winning Big Hero 6, Raya and the Last Dragon) and co-director/writer Qui Nguyen (co-writer, Raya and the Last Dragon), and produced by Roy Conli (Oscar-winning Big Hero 6, Tangled), Strange World releases Nov. 23, 2022.