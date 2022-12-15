Strange World coming to digital, Disney+ Dec. 23, disc Feb. 14

4 days ago
Jayson Peters
Strange World

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 61st animated feature Strange World will soon be available to audiencesat home with never-before-seen bonus features and deleted scenes. The family adventure arrives on all major digital platforms this holiday season on Dec. 23 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD Feb. 14. Strange World will also be available to Disney+ subscribers starting on Dec. 23.

Review: ‘Strange World’ a sleep-inducing disappointment

