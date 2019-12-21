Star Wars prequel anthem ‘Duel of the Fates’ featured in ‘Rise of Skywalker’ TV spot, but missing from film

“This will be the final word in the story of Skywalker!”

So says Darth Sidious/Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) in a new TV spot promoting Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker, to the rousing chorus of “Duel of the Fates” — the battle hymn of the Star Wars prequels. Then the teaser’s score morphs into another iconic and even more mainstream theme, Darth Vader’s own “Imperial March,” first heard in Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back. The promo then circles back to end with a refrain from “Duel.”

Does using “Duel” in the movie’s marketing mean that it’s a part of the soundtrack for the final episode of the Skywalker saga?

No.

The chances were good, since it’s likely to be longtime Star Wars composer John Williams’ last big contribution to the saga, and we knew he will be revisiting many of his legendary leitmotifs. That, and Mr. Senate’s own words about “the final word in the story of Skywalker” suggested this ending of a nine-film saga will truly reach back into the mists of time.

But it was not to be, and in fact Rise referenced mainly Classic Trilogy (Star Wars, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi) in its score.

Can this fandom ever truly unite? We may yet see …

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away …

