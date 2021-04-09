Star Trek returns to the big screen in 2023! 8 hours agoJayson Peters FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail A Star Trek movie of some kind is coming on June 9, 2023. And that is all we know about that right now … Breaking News from the #StarTrekUniverse! ✨ #StarTrek https://t.co/KXJTwR1ZXq— Star Trek (@StarTrek) April 9, 2021 TagsStar Trek FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Subscribe for free updates! Email Address Newsletters Nerdvana: Sci-fi & Fantasy, Video Games, News & Reviews Pueblo (CO) Local News & Events All the Deals! View previous campaigns. Powered by MailChimp Marketing Permissions Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us: Email You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here. You may also like April 5: Happy First Contact Day! Can you dig it? Top 10 archaeologists in sci-fi Discovery closes the distance and brings the Star Trek universe back together New ‘Discovery’: Star Trek burns away nostalgia and explores its best destiny Riker to the rescue – again – as Star Trek: Lower Decks makes novel USS Titan design TV-official Kate Mulgrew’s Captain Janeway coming to Nickelodeon’s animated Star Trek: Prodigy Latest DuckTales didn’t end – it just became a podcast Phoebe Waller-Bridge, John Williams on board for 5th Indiana Jones movie ‘Water protector’: Indigenous illustrator wins Caldecott Medal for children’s book Rory the Roman returns in Arthur Darvill’s ‘Lone Centurion’ Doctor Who audio spinoff PAC-MAN 99 free for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers Announcer’s slur during high school game raises concerns about streaming service’s lack of oversight ICYMI Here is your Disney-approved Star Wars books canon The Time Lord’s wives: Sex, love and marriage in Doctor Who Early 1980s episodes show Doctor Who world-building at its biggest Celebrating Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Can you dig it? Top 10 archaeologists in sci-fi How to get started with Dungeons & Dragons John Carter of Mars should really be TV’s next Game of Thrones Is Star Wars’ Darth Plagueis book canon? Castlevania: Journey Through the Years 20 classic DuckTales episodes that are still as good as gold The Clone Wars is George Lucas’ Star Wars at its most visionary Life in a pandemic