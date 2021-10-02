Studio Ghibli Fest returns with Spirited Away 20th anniversary screenings

Spirited Away, an Academy Award-winning film by Hayao Miyazaki with English performances from Suzanne Pleshette, Daveigh Chase, David Ogden Stiers and Michael Chiklis, is back on the big screen, celebrating its 20th anniversary Oct. 3 and 6 dubbed in English for the 2002 U.S. release and Oct. 4 in the original Japanese, subtitled in English.

It’s the opening of Studio Ghibli Fest 2021, which continues later this month after the Spirited Away 20th anniversary screenings with Howl’s Moving Castle Oct. 24 and 28 in English and Oct. 25 in Japanese with English subtitles. The 2004 fantasy adventure, based loosely on a novel by Diana Wynne Jones, merges magic and technology to express Miyazaki’s fierce opposition to the Iraq War.

Next month brings 1986’s Castle in the Sky, the story of a young girl who falls out of the sky and into the arms of a boy who helps her search for a floating island where a long-dead civilization promises fantastic secrets. English voices include James Van Der Beek, Anna Paquin, Cloris Leachman, Mark Hamill, Mandy Patinkin and Andy Dick. Catch the English dub Nov. 14 and 18 and the original Japanese version with English subtitles on Nov. 15.

Finally, 1988’s My Neighbor Totoro screens on Dec. 5 and 9 in English and Dec. 6 in Japanese with subtitles. The iconic family favorite deals with siblings and their encounters with friendly forest spirits in rural postwar Japan during their mother’s illness.