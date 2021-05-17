Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins teaser trailer released

Jayson Peters
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins stars Henry Golding as Snake Eyes, a tenacious loner who is welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir apparent. Upon arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes the ways of the ninja warrior while also providing something he’s been longing for: a home. But, when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing the trust of those closest to him. Based on the iconic G.I. Joe character, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins also stars Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Úrsula Corberó as The Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Tahehiro Hira as Kenta and Iko Uwais as Hard Master.
 
 
DIRECTED BY
Robert Schwentke
 
EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY
David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Jeff G. Waxman, Greg Mooradian 
 
PRODUCED BY
Brian Goldner, Erik Howsam, p.g.a., Lorenzo di Bonaventura, p.g.a.
 
BASED ON
Hasbro’s G.I. JOE® Characters
 
STORY BY
Evan Spiliotopoulos
 
SCREENPLAY BY
Evan Spiliotopoulos and Anna Waterhouse & Joe Shrapnel
 
STARRING
Henry Golding, Andrew Koji, Úrsula Corberó, Samara Weaving, Haruka Abe,Takehiro Hira with Iko Uwais

