See ‘Sing 2’ in theaters a month early

Watch the new ‘Sing 2’ trailer and get advance tickets

This holiday season, the new chapter in Illumination’s smash animated franchise arrives with big dreams and spectacular hit songs as the ever-optimistic Buster Moon and his all-star cast of performers prepare to launch their most dazzling stage extravaganza yet …all in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There’s just one hitch: They first have to persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star—played by global music icon Bono, in his animated film debut—to join them.

Illumination and Universal Pictures today announced exclusive nationwide sneak preview screenings of Sing 2 on Thanksgiving Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021 — a full month before the official release of the film on Dec. 22.

Audiences will be able to experience Sing 2 at screenings at more than 1,000 theaters nationwide at approximately 5 p.m. (local time) on Nov. 27.

This morning, Today exclusively announced the Sing 2 sneak preview screenings and yesterday People magazine debuted exclusive Sing 2 images on People.com.

Ash (Scarlett Johansson) in Illumination’s “Sing 2,” written and directed by Garth Jennings. (Image courtesy Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures)

Advance tickets are available now on all participating theater website and on major ticket- purchasing platforms, including Fandango. Advance tickets are also now available for the official release of Sing 2 on December 22, and fans can watch the new trailer for the film, released today, here.

“Illumination’s Sing 2 is a film stacked sky high with joy that celebrates big dreams and the power of music to inspire and elevate our lives, and it’s the perfect film for all audiences to share with their families and their families of friends this holiday season,” said Jim Orr, president of Domestic Theatrical Distribution for Universal Pictures. “Sing 2 officially opens more than a month from now, but we couldn’t wait to share this very special and exuberant film with audiences. This is our own way of giving thanks for movie audiences across the country this Thanksgiving weekend.”

Sing 2 arrives with big dreams and spectacular hit songs as the ever-optimistic Buster Moon and his all-star cast of performers prepare to launch their most dazzling stage extravaganza yet …all in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There’s just one hitch: They first have to persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star—played by global music icon Bono, in his animated film debut—to join them.

With more than 40 contemporary and classic hit songs, electrifying performances and breathtaking artistry, Sing 2 serves as an emotional reminder about the importance of dreaming big and the power of music to heal.

Sing 2 features all of the characters audiences fell in love with in the first film (voiced by Matthew McConaughey, Scarlett Johansson, Reese Witherspoon, Taron Egerton, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll and Garth Jennings), plus additional characters played by music superstars Pharrell Williams and Halsey, actors Bobby Cannavale and Letitia Wright and comedians Eric André and Chelsea Peretti.

The film is written and directed by acclaimed returning filmmaker Garth Jennings and is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and by Janet Healy.