Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings on digital Nov. 2 and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD Nov. 30

Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings debuts on all major digital platforms Nov. 12 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on Nov. 30. Marvel fans can enjoy never-before-seen bonus material including 11 deleted scenes and a gag reel.

Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must face the past he thought he left behind and confront his father, leader of the dangerous Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, and Florian Munteanu, with Michelle Yeoh as Ying Nan and Tony Leung as Xu Wenwu.

Beginning November 12, “one of Marvel’s best origin stories” (Sean Mulvihill, Fanboy Nation), Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings will be available to all Disney+ subscribers. The film also arrives on all digital stores such as Apple TV, Prime Video and Vudu with exclusive bonus features.

Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings Bonus Features*