Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too! coming to digital and DVD Sept. 26

Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby-Doo have to solve what may be their greatest mystery yet in Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too! — available on Sept. 26, 2023, on Digital everywhere and DVD at Walmart.



The world’s greatest heroes, DC’s Justice League, have mysteriously vanished and a terrifying phantom has taken up residence in The Hall of Justice. Now it’s up to the world’s greatest super sleuths, Scooby and the gang, to solve the mystery and save our heroes…with a little help from their new pal Krypto the Superdog!

