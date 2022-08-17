Huge Discounts on your Favorite RPGs @ DriveThruRPG.com

Catch Rogue One in IMAX with Andor sneak peek

15 hours ago
Jayson Peters
rogue one imax poster

Lucasfilm announced today that IMAX will be showcasing the feature film “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and exclusive, special  footage from “Andor,”  Lucasfilm’s newest, upcoming series for Disney+, in 150 IMAX theaters across the U.S. and Canada for one week beginning on Aug. 26.  Tickets are on sale now at participating IMAX theaters: https://www.imax.com/RogueOne and at fandango.com/RogueOneIMAX.

The IMAX release of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” will be digitally re-mastered into the image and sound quality of The IMAX Experience® with proprietary IMAX DMR® (Digital Re-mastering) technology. The crystal-clear images, coupled with IMAX’s customized theatre geometry and powerful digital audio, create a unique environment that will make audiences feel as if they are in the movie.

Lucasfilm’s  “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” has garnered over $1 billion at the worldwide box office since its release in 2016. The story follows a group of unlikely heroes, who, in a time of conflict, band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire’s ultimate weapon of destruction. This key event in the Star Wars timeline brings together ordinary people who choose to do extraordinary things, and in doing so, become part of something greater than themselves. 

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” was directed by Gareth Edwards and stars Felicity Jones, Diego Luna, Ben Mendelsohn, Donnie Yen, Mads Mikkelsen, Alan Tudyk, Riz Ahmed, with Jiang Wen and Forest Whitaker. Kathleen Kennedy, Allison Shearmur and Simon Emanuel are the producers, and John Knoll and Jason McGatlin serve as executive producers. The story is by John Knoll and Gary Whitta, and the screenplay is by Chris Weitz and Tony Gilroy.  

Andor premiering Sept. 21 on Disney+ with 3 episode debut

“Andor” premieres on Sept. 21, with the first three episodes of the 12-episode series. The original series from Lucasfilm will stream exclusively on Disney+.

“Andor” takes place five years before the events of “Rogue One,” when the seeds of rebellion against the Empire were germinating. The special footage from “Andor” offers audiences a look at the story, which explores a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It is an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into the rebel hero that we see in “Rogue One.”

The series stars Diego Luna, Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Fiona Shaw and Faye Marsay.

Tony Gilroy is the creator/showrunner, and Toby Haynes, Susanna White and Benjamin Caron direct specific episodes. The writers for specific episodes are Tony Gilroy, Dan Gilroy, Stephen Schiff and Beau Willimon.  Kathleen Kennedy, Tony Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna and Michelle Rejwan serve as executive producers.

