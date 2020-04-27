The Rise of Skywalker comes to Disney+ streaming May 4

The final chapter of the Skywalker saga, Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker, will begin streaming two months early on Disney+ in honor of “May the Fourth,” affectionately known by fans around the world as “Star Wars Day.”

For the first time ever, fans will be able to stream the complete Skywalker saga all in one place. What began in 1977 with George Lucas’ groundbreaking film Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope, the nine-part saga is available within Disney+’s extensive collection of Star Wars movies and series including The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The film stars Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Anthony Daniels, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Richard E. Grant, Lupita Nyong’o, Keri Russell, Joonas Suotamo and Kelly Marie Tran, with Ian McDiarmid and Billy Dee Williams

The Rise of Skywalker is directed by J.J. Abrams and produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Abrams and Michelle Rejwan. Callum Greene, Tommy Gormley and Jason McGatlin serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Chris Terrio and J.J. Abrams and the story is by Derek Connolly and Colin Trevorrow and J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio, based on characters created by George Lucas.

The Rise of Skywalker joins Disney+’s May the 4 line-up including the premiere of the eight-episode documentary series Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, and the series finale of the award-winning animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. This puts every theatrical Star Wars film on the service with the exception of Solo: A Star Wars Story, which is streaming on Netflix for now.

In addition to new content offerings, Disney+ will also honor the artistry of Star Wars with a weeklong concept art takeover on the service. Like a commemorative gallery, each film and series’ artwork will be updated on May 4 to feature its original concept paintings. From A New Hope to The Mandalorian, the updated art will feature work from celebrated artists such as the legendary Ralph McQuarrie and Academy Award-winning artist, author, and production designer Doug Chiang. On the Disney+ home screen, the animated Star Wars brand tile, viewable on web and connected TV devices, gets upgraded with a new animation that honors the signature hyperspace jump.

In the Netherlands, the movie will launch on Disney+ on May 5 due to the Memorial Day holiday.

SPECIAL THANKS ARE IN ORDER: Discuss Literary Adventures at the Facebook group 'For the Love of All Things Edgar Rice Burroughs.' Trademarks TARZAN®, TARZAN OF THE APES®, JOHN CARTER OF MARS®, DEJAH THORIS®, PELLUCIDAR®, A PRINCESS OF MARS® and EDGAR RICE BURROUGHS® are owned by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc. Become a Patron!