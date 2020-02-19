Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker

Rise of Skywalker Blu-ray/DVD coming March 31; digital March 17

After earning more than a billion dollars worldwide, Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker arrives digitally in HD and 4K Ultra HD and via Movies Anywhere on March 17, two weeks before it lands physically in 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on March 31.

The home version of Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams’ conclusion to the Skywalker saga includes over two hours of bonus material such as a feature-length, making-of documentary exploring the legacy of the Skywalker saga and behind-the-scenes access to the cast and filmmakers who brought the epic scenes and characters to life. Bonus features also dig into the film’s Pasaana desert scenes, including the thrilling landspeeder chase, and the ship in which Rey discovers family secrets as well as a new little droid named D-O.

Plus, The Rise of Skywalker Blu-ray and digital buyers will hear from Warwick Davis, who reprises his role as Wicket the Ewok, as well as the creature effects team that created a record 584 creatures and droids for the film.

Digital consumers will receive an exclusive feature highlighting legendary composer John Williams, who has scored every episode in the Skywalker saga.

What’s NOT mentioned: any sign of deleted scenes …

Will you be bringing home The Rise of Skywalker Blu-ray or the digital version? Let us know!

