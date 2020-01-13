The Rise of Skywalker

The Rise of Skywalker nominated for 3 Academy Awards

Jayson Peters

Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker received three Academy Award nominations Monday: best visual effects, best score and best sound editing.

With his 52nd Oscar nomination, legendary Star Wars composer John Williams — who is reported to be done with the franchise after scoring this final chapter in the Skywalker saga, breaks his own record:

