Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker received three Academy Award nominations Monday: best visual effects, best score and best sound editing.

Star Wars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker has been nominated for 3 Academy Awards for Best Visual Effects, Best Score, and Best Sound Editing. Congratulations! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/w0ZJWXVfpW — Star Wars (@starwars) January 13, 2020

With his 52nd Oscar nomination, legendary Star Wars composer John Williams — who is reported to be done with the franchise after scoring this final chapter in the Skywalker saga, breaks his own record:

Composer John Williams snagged his 52nd #Oscar nomination today for #TheRiseOfSykwalker. He’s the most nominated living person, second only to Walt Disney. (With 59.) #Maestro #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/SKQjTJHnQ9 — Clayton Sandell (@Clayton_Sandell) January 13, 2020

