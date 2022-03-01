Review: The Batman ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 9 out of 10.

Debuting in Detective Comics #27 in 1939, the Batman (or Bat-Man as he was originally hyphenated) has always been a “detective.” He has even been tagged as “the world’s greatest detective” (although Hercule Poirot might dispute that claim) for most of his career, and with the new bat-film reboot, The Batman, the Caped Crusader finally gets back to his crime-solving roots.

Batman as a “detective” has sorely been missing from many of his cinematic exploits and most film fans I’ve talked to were not even aware of the hero’s famous mystery-solving abilities (a sign of nerd-cultural appropriation by the “movie-going-not comic-reading” masses.) Heck, Bats solved more mysteries in the campy ‘60s TV show than he has in his movies.

The point is that with The Batman I was thrilled to finally see Batman as the closest version ever to the comic-book hero I love. Writer-director Matt Reeves has delivered what is arguably the best-ever film in the franchise and for sure the closest characterization of the real thing … and by that I mean this Batman is as realistic as we’re likely to ever see.

Robert Pattinson as the Batman

The way-cool, new film is a noirish cross between the movies Seven and Saw, but set in the scummy Gotham City universe where, if you are a criminal, the best you can hope for is to be put out of your misery by a hot chick in a black-knit pussyhat. (The closest comic-book connection here is probably Frank Miller’s Batman: Year One.)

Robert Pattinson isn’t so much Bruce Wayne as he is just a dark, seething vessel of fury that is barely contained. It’s harder for him to be Bruce than it is to be the Bat and we, like the bad-guys he faces, totally buy into the fact that this is not a creature you want to see unleashed.

The story in The Batman revolves around the mysterious machinations of the Riddler (perfectly played by Paul Dano), who is murdering his victims in unique ways and leaving puzzles behind for the Batman and (not yet Commissioner) Jim Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) to solve.

Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman

The rest of the stellar cast is rounded out by Zoë Kravitz playing the sexy Selina Kyle/Catwoman, who is unjustly mixed up in Gotham City’s criminal maze. John Turturro plays a crime lord and Colin Farrell is unrecognizable as Oswald Cobblepot, aka Penguin. Andy Serkis does a great job as Alfred Pennyworth, who is not happy with Master Bruce’s nightly shenanigans.

The awesome film score by Michael Giacchino is also worth mentioning. It is dark and mysterious and a perfect fit for the gritty visuals. I dare say the ominous Batman theme, as it were, has notes of Darth Vader in it – which I thought was pretty darn homagerrific. (And guess what? You can listen to the entire The Batman score right here, right now at: The Batman Official Soundtrack | Full Album!)

If you are a Batman fan, then you are probably also wondering about the new Batmobile … and I won’t spoil anything, but just tell you that it is one of my favorites. The entire Bat-world here is more grounded and lifelike than we’ve seen before – and I think that’s a good thing. (In my opinion, there should never-ever be a Superman in this world.)

Typically, I don’t care much for films that have no comedic relief, and this movie has none. Nevertheless, maybe the world has finally ground me down to where “funny” is a luxury I don’t expect, because The Batman’s lack of humor did not bother me at all – it seemed right for this movie.

In the end, what this Batman does have is hope – even if it’s just a glimmer of it – and that’s definitely what the world needs most right now.

