Huge Discounts on your Favorite RPGs @ DriveThruRPG.com

Review: ‘Strange World’ a sleep-inducing disappointment

2 mins ago
Bob Leeper
Old School RPGs - Available Now @ DriveThruRPG.com
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Rating: 3 out of 10.

Father and son estrangement? Check! Interracial marriage? Check! LGBTQ+ characters? Check! Three-legged dog? Check! Okay, now let’s go adventuring! Yayyyy-ah-awwwn… Zzz.

Yes, the new Disney animated flick, Strange World, checks most of the current culture’s “woke” boxes, but the filmmakers forgot that diversity alone does not a good movie make. I’m a pretty “liberal” guy and I was really looking forward to this film, but what a disappointment.

If you are like me and you were hoping for an old school pulp-magazine styled sci-fi adventure, you’ll find that was all just an on-the-surface gimmick that doesn’t go much beyond a cool-looking movie poster.

Jaeger Clade (Dennis Quaid) is the world’s greatest adventurer, even though that world only exists of a valley encased by mountains that no one has ever been past. While on a mission to make it to the other side of said mountains, Jaeger’s son, Searcher (Jake Gyllenhaal), gives up on his old man’s passion project and returns home with a glowing plant he found.

The mysterious plant, called Pando, revives the quiet valley and turns it into a utopia for everyone (unless you hate farming.) Until one day the plants start sputtering out and Searcher’s old friends show up to enlist his help in saving the city by literally going to the root source of the problem, deep within the earth (or wherever this Strange World is located.)

Sleep-inducing silliness ensues as Searcher’s son (Jaboukie Young-White), stows away onboard the mission’s slightly Steampunk aircraft, and Searcher’s wife (Gabrielle Union) shows up too, saving them all from an early demise.

Sure, it’s Disney, but I was hoping for something a little more hard-boiled than the soft, pink, cotton-candy-cutesy, “My Little Pony-ish” place this movie takes you to. It’s not inventive, it’s just fluffy and boring. I can’t imagine kids being able to stay awake and patient through the 102 minutes of this film – for sure I couldn’t.

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

About the author

View All Posts

Bob Leeper

Bob Leeper is the co-owner and manager of "Arizona’s Pop Culture and Alternative Art Network," Evermore Nevermore. He is the co-creator of the pop culture events Steampunk Street and ENCREDICON, and is a member of the Phoenix Film Critics Society. He also curates the Facebook fan site The Arizona Cave – AZ Fans of Edgar Rice Burroughs, and is one of the few brave and bold fans of Jar Jar Binks.

Samurai Comics

Events

Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
4 Feb 23
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
5 Feb 23
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
11 Feb 23
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
12 Feb 23
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
18 Feb 23
Gold Canyon