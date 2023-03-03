Review – Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 6 out of 10.

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 6 out of 10.

What if there was a James Bond spy movie without James Bond? What if the wannabe Bond was bald, unshaven, had a permanently furrowed brow and went by the Bond villain-like name, Orson Fortune? What if this Bond, James Bond, was more like Bond, ‘Lame’ Bond? If anyone has ever asked these questions, now you have your answers in the latest Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham collaboration, Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre.

Orson Fortune (Statham) is called in from vacation (again) to retrieve some sort of tech-gizmo called the “Handle” that the evil-doers will use to destroy the world. He’s provided a team of operatives to assist him: Sarah (Aubrey Plaza), a computer wizard; J.J. (Bugzy Malone), a weapons expert; and Nathan (Cary Elwes), as the intermediary between Orson and whatever government agency he works for.

The team also uses the help of arms dealer Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant), who is infatuated with the American actor, Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett), who is enlisted to help sway and distract Simmonds. Insert writer/director Ritchie’s trademark titles, globe-hopping action and fast-paced, witty dialogue.

I feel like I’ve seen this film a dozen times under different titles, and often with Ritchie and Statham teaming up (like Wrath of Man from 2021.) The cast is fine, with the exception of Hartnett who tries too hard to be a bad actor… or maybe it came too easily, I’m not sure which.

It was fun to see Aubrey Plaza in this sort of thriller and she has one way-cool action sequence that has her shooting at the bad guys while Danny negotiates a fast moving Mustang along the edge of a cliff. Maybe, this one sequence is worth the price of admission. Maybe.

The other highlight here is Hugh Grant’s performance, who seems like he is having a lot of fun playing the rich, star-struck arms-dealer. He steals the show at the end of the film and it makes one wonder why we even needed Statham in this movie.

Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre (ruse of war) is a decent film, but it doesn’t deliver anything that’s much different than a half-dozen other Ritchie and/or Statham movies. If it’s meant to be the beginning of a new Operation Fortune franchise, then what’s French for “Meh?”