Review – Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre

3 hours ago
Bob Leeper
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail
Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre

Rating: 6 out of 10.
Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre

Rating: 6 out of 10.

What if there was a James Bond spy movie without James Bond? What if the wannabe Bond was bald, unshaven, had a permanently furrowed brow and went by the Bond villain-like name, Orson Fortune? What if this Bond, James Bond, was more like Bond, ‘Lame’ Bond? If anyone has ever asked these questions, now you have your answers in the latest Guy Ritchie and Jason Statham collaboration, Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre.

Orson Fortune (Statham) is called in from vacation (again) to retrieve some sort of tech-gizmo called the “Handle” that the evil-doers will use to destroy the world. He’s provided a team of operatives to assist him: Sarah (Aubrey Plaza), a computer wizard; J.J. (Bugzy Malone), a weapons expert; and Nathan (Cary Elwes), as the intermediary between Orson and whatever government agency he works for.

The team also uses the help of arms dealer Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant), who is infatuated with the American actor, Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett), who is enlisted to help sway and distract Simmonds. Insert writer/director Ritchie’s trademark titles, globe-hopping action and fast-paced, witty dialogue.

Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre

I feel like I’ve seen this film a dozen times under different titles, and often with Ritchie and Statham teaming up (like Wrath of Man from 2021.) The cast is fine, with the exception of Hartnett who tries too hard to be a bad actor… or maybe it came too easily, I’m not sure which.

It was fun to see Aubrey Plaza in this sort of thriller and she has one way-cool action sequence that has her shooting at the bad guys while Danny negotiates a fast moving Mustang along the edge of a cliff. Maybe, this one sequence is worth the price of admission. Maybe.

The other highlight here is Hugh Grant’s performance, who seems like he is having a lot of fun playing the rich, star-struck arms-dealer. He steals the show at the end of the film and it makes one wonder why we even needed Statham in this movie.

Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre (ruse of war) is a decent film, but it doesn’t deliver anything that’s much different than a half-dozen other Ritchie and/or Statham movies. If it’s meant to be the beginning of a new Operation Fortune franchise, then what’s French for “Meh?”

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

About the author

View All Posts

Bob Leeper

Bob Leeper is the co-owner and manager of "Arizona’s Pop Culture and Alternative Art Network," Evermore Nevermore. He is the co-creator of the pop culture events Steampunk Street and ENCREDICON, and is a member of the Phoenix Film Critics Society. He also curates the Facebook fan site The Arizona Cave – AZ Fans of Edgar Rice Burroughs, and is one of the few brave and bold fans of Jar Jar Binks.

Events

Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
4 Mar 23
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
5 Mar 23
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
11 Mar 23
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
12 Mar 23
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
18 Mar 23
Gold Canyon