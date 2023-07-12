Review: Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

3 hours ago
Bob Leeper
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is easily the most fun I've had at the movies this year and I'm looking forward to seeing how they top themselves in the sequel ...
Classic Dungeons & Dragons back in print! - Available now @ Dungeon Masters Guild
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Rating: 9 out of 10.

Rating: 9 out of 10.

Not enough action in your life this summer? Too hot, you say? Well, your mission, should you decide to accept it, is to find a nice air-conditioned theater, grab a big bag of popcorn, and lose yourself in one of the best action-adventure flicks in a long while, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

Yes, Tom Cruise is back doing (at least some of) his own stunts for the seventh time as the impossible IMF agent, Ethan Hunt, as he out-runs The Flash, out-adventures Indiana Jones, out-drives Dominic Toretto, and out-sings The Little Mermaid. (Okay, so, Cruise doesn’t sing in this movie, but I wouldn’t put it past him for Dead Reckoning Part Two!)

The plot is as timely as today’s headlines as the Impossible Missions Force goes up against a rogue artificial intelligence program set on obtaining a nuclear weapon. It hires several evil-doers (Esai Morales and Pom Klementieff) to do its bidding, and it’s up to Ethan and crew to stop the nefarious plan … and ACTION!

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Insane car chases, gun battles, fight sequences, and train wrecks ensue. And there’s also the crazy (well publicized) motorcycle-driving-off-a-cliff stunt that is worth the price of admission on its own. Not to mention a … (no spoilers here.)

The film stars the usual team of IMF agents played by Ving Rhames and Simon Pegg, and Rebecca Ferguson returns as Ethan’s love interest. Welcome newcomer Hayley Atwell (the MCU’s Peggy Carter) is also along for the ride.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

The aforementioned Klementieff (the MCU’s Mantis) is incredible as a French assassin who takes great pleasure in performing her duties. The whole ensemble is fantastic and I can’t wait to see them all again in Part Two.

The score by Lorne Balfe is fantastic and I loved how he trickily leads you into the Mission: Impossible theme without you knowing that’s where you are going. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is easily the most fun I’ve had at the movies this year and I’m looking forward to seeing how they top themselves in the sequel … if that’s even possible.

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

About the author

View All Posts

Bob Leeper

Bob Leeper is the co-owner and manager of "Arizona’s Pop Culture and Alternative Art Network," Evermore Nevermore. He is the co-creator of the pop culture events Steampunk Street and ENCREDICON, and is a member of the Phoenix Film Critics Society. He also curates the Facebook fan site The Arizona Cave – AZ Fans of Edgar Rice Burroughs, and is one of the few brave and bold fans of Jar Jar Binks.

Events

Game On Expo 2023
Game On Expo 2023
11 Aug 23
Phoenix
Game On Expo 2023
Game On Expo 2023
12 Aug 23
Phoenix
Game On Expo 2023
Game On Expo 2023
13 Aug 23
Phoenix
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
3 Feb 24
Gold Canyon
Arizona Renaissance Festival
Arizona Renaissance Festival
4 Feb 24
Gold Canyon
  • Springs Hosting
Springs Hosting