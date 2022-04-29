Create Your Own Eberron D&D Adventures @ Dungeon Masters Guild

Review: Memory – Forget about it

7 hours ago
Bob Leeper
If 'Memory' serves, Liam Neeson is a decent actor - but he needs to step away from this stereotype and these easy paychecks ...
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Rating: 2 out of 10.
Memory starring Liam Neeson

In Hollywood’s never-ending mission to use every conceivable spin possible on Liam Neeson’s “particular set of skills” reluctant-assassin persona, the latest effort, Memory, has the anti-hero suffering from dementia while going up against a child sex-trafficking ring. It’s cringe-worthy, embarrassing and I’d rather forget I ever sat through it.

Directed by Martin Campbell (Green Lantern – 2011) and based on the Belgian book and film, De zaak Alzheimer (AKA The Memory of a Killer) by Jef Geeraerts, Memory has gunman-for-hire, Alex Lewis (Neeson)balking at killing a child prostitute who knows too much about her abusers. The girl is instead killed by one of Alex’s pals and the Alzheimer-assassin ends up with the Mexican mob, the FBI and the Texas police after him as he sets out to avenge the child.

The movie is clunky and poorly acted and uses the serious subjects of dementia and child exploitation as gimmicky plot devices. There could have been a serious and seriously good story and film here – and maybe that’s what was originally envisioned – but what we get instead is just creepy, cruel and dumb.

Memory starring Liam Neeson
Memory starring Liam Neeson
Images Copyright 2022 Briarcliff Entertainment

Neeson is a decent enough actor, but he needs to step away from this stereotype and these easy paychecks. The cast also includes Guy Pearce, who once starred in his own, infinitely better missing-memory picture (see Memento – 2000), as the lead of the FBI’s child-trafficking unit; Ray Stevenson (Marvel’s Volstagg and one-time Punisher) as a corrupt Texas cop; Monica Bellucci as a weird Texas real estate mogul; and Stella Stocker as a call-girl with no known purpose in the film.

There is a classic Randy Newman song, Potholes, that says, “God bless the potholes down on memory lane.” And here’s hoping that this film falls into one of those soon.

Tags
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedInEmail

Subscribe for free updates!

Newsletters

View previous campaigns.

Powered by MailChimp

Nerdvana Media will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing. Please let us know all the ways you would like to hear from us:

You can change your mind at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link in the footer of any email you receive from us, or by contacting us at news@nerdvanamedia.com. We will treat your information with respect. For more information about our privacy practices please visit our website. By clicking below, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with these terms.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.

About the author

View All Posts

Bob Leeper

Bob Leeper is the co-owner and manager of "Arizona’s Pop Culture and Alternative Art Network," Evermore Nevermore. He is the co-creator of the pop culture events Steampunk Street and ENCREDICON, and is a member of the Phoenix Film Critics Society. He also curates the Facebook fan site The Arizona Cave – AZ Fans of Edgar Rice Burroughs, and is one of the few brave and bold fans of Jar Jar Binks.

Events

Samurai Comics