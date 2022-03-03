Review: New film ‘Fresh’ is stale and unoriginal

3 hours ago
Bob Leeper
Fresh on Hulu

Rating: 5 out of 10.

Can online dating be a dangerous way to meet people? Are there lots of weird-ass, crazy people in the world? Does a movie about both of those topics plus cannibalism sound entertaining? If you answered “yes” to all of those questions, then the new film, Fresh, might be the movie for you.

For me, I could have easily passed on this stale, unoriginal, would-be horror film. I grew tired of the ‘innocent young woman in the hands of a deranged serial killer’ thing a couple of decades ago, and the eating of human flesh became passé after the second or third Hannibal Lector film. It’s not longer shocking; it’s just cringe-inducing. Who wants to or needs to see this?

Director Mimi Cave and writer Lauryn Kahn have covered this film in a stylish, music-video like wrapper that doesn’t make the package any easier to swallow. It just makes it all the more cumbersome to sit through.   

On the plus side, this film does have great performances by its lead actors, Sebastian Stan (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as Steve, the charming serial killer, and Daisy Edgar-Jones (War of the Worlds) as Noa, Steve’s lonely and innocent victim.

Fresh also stars Jojo T. Gibbs as Noa’s best friend, Mollie; Charlotte Le Bon as Steve’s significant other; and Dayo Okeniyi as Mollie’s friend, Paul, who oddly just disappears at the end of the film.

There is a scene at the beginning of the movie where Noa is detached and zoning out the conversation of a guy she met online, and that’s how I felt about this entire movie, just numb and wanting to look the other way and get it over with. It’s not that it’s terrible, there’s just nothing fresh here at all.

Fresh is available on Hulu starting March 4, 2022.

Bob Leeper

Bob Leeper is the co-owner and manager of "Arizona’s Pop Culture and Alternative Art Network," Evermore Nevermore. He is the co-creator of the pop culture events Steampunk Street and ENCREDICON, and is a member of the Phoenix Film Critics Society. He also curates the Facebook fan site The Arizona Cave – AZ Fans of Edgar Rice Burroughs, and is one of the few brave and bold fans of Jar Jar Binks.

